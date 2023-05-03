SNP politicians register anger in vote on fishing-ban plan – here’s what they said

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP politicians publicly vented fury at controversial proposals for fishing bans in Scottish waters.

Plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) were repeatedly criticised at the Scottish Parliament over two days.

Veteran SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing ripped up the government’s consultation document in front of MSPs on Wednesday night in a theatrical display of anger.

And the debate returned to Holyrood in a vote forced by the Tories on Wednesday, the first opportunity for MSPs to register support or opposition in the chamber.

Highland MSPs Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing, along with Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan, marked their dissent by voting against the SNP’s position.

Three more MSPs – including former leadership hopeful Ash Regan – chose to abstain rather than back the government.

It is the first party rebellion in parliament since Humza Yousaf became first minister in March.

Here’s how the SNP voices spoke out.

Alasdair Allan: Western Isles

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan said he has “never had to confront anything quite like the issue of HPMAs before” in terms of the backlash.

He added: “A policy, to which to the best of my recollection every single person of the many in my island constituency who have offered me their view, is strongly opposed.”

Showing a primary school class from his constituency around the Scottish Parliament recently, he said the “first thing” they brought up was the unpopular policy.

Mr Allan continued: “The prospect of a virtually total ban on all fishing activity in any one of any one of our most fragile communities would in fact disproportionately affect some of our of the very forms of fishing which have the smallest environmental impacts.”

He did not vote with the rest of his party, adding that he did so “reluctantly” due to the “strength of opposition” amongst his constituents.

Karen Adam: Banffshire and Buchan Coast

Karen Adam represents a constituency which takes in Peterhead, the largest fishing port in Europe.

As MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, she has had “sincere and deep ponderings” over the proposals.

She wants more engagement to be carried out with fishers.

Ms Adam told MSPs on Wednesday she hopes her concerns are known to the fishers across the coastal constituency she is “honoured” to represent.

She said: “It’s for this reason I make this promise to them: I promise I will never support a policy that will be to the detriment of the lives and the livelihoods of coastal communities across Scotland.”

Despite her critical comments, she voted with her party instead of siding with Conservatives, leading to criticism from Banff and Buchan Tory MP David Duguid.

He claimed she had chosen “loyalty to the SNP and Green ideology”.

Fergus Ewing: Inverness and Nairn

Fergus Ewing has become a thorn in the side of the Scottish Government in recent months, vocally criticising a number of policies put forward by his party colleagues in the administration.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, he ripped up his own government’s fishing ban proposals to show his opposition.

He called for the consultation to be withdrawn and the minister responsible to apologise.

The former rural affairs spokesman claimed the issue will “haunt the Scottish Government”.

He added: “This is not a consultation document, it’s a notice of execution.”

The SNP rebel voted against the government’s amendment on Wednesday.

Kate Forbes: Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch

Former SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes vowed to scrap HPMAs completely during the party leadership contest, which she lost to Mr Yousaf.

Speaking to MSPs on Wednesday night, she said: “My job now is to represent my constituents and to navigate a way forward.”

She credited Scottish Government Mairi McAllan – who is overseeing the policy – for her engagement with rural communities.

Fishing is a lifeline for remote, rural, coastal communities who are facing decades of depopulation without support. I spoke up for them in the debate on HPMAs in the Scottish Parliament, and voted tonight to urge a rethink on HPMAs. I know the Scot Gov will listen. pic.twitter.com/4gzuY7TNTl — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) May 3, 2023

She said Mr Yousaf’s claim that HPMAs would not be “imposed” in communities where they were not wanted may result in such areas being hard to establish, because she has not heard from anyone who is in favour.

In parliament, she quoted from a protest song about HPMAs from the band Skipinnish, which likened the proposals to the Highland clearances.

What did the government say?

Ms McAllan, the Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary, committed to meeting coastal and island communities this summer.

She said it is an “unavoidable truth” that Scotland is facing a climate and marine emergency.

“We have approached this really complex and emotive topic with as much democracy as we possibly can,” she said.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, who also joined the debate, said the government “appreciate the gravity of the concerns that have been raised”.

She added the government would “not steamroll or impose on any community a policy they are vehemently opposed to.”

The government has yet to identify proposed sites for the highly regulated fishing zones.