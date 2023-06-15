260 postcard artworks to be sold to raise funds for north-east charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over 100 artists have contributed postcard artworks to an online exhibition to help raise money for charity.

Friends of Grampian Hospitals Art Trust will launch an online art exhibition and sale of original artwork to raise funds for the local charity.

More than 100 professional and amateur artists have contributed over 260 incredible artwork to be purchased at the Postcards from Home – Seasons event.

Each piece will cost £30 and buyers will not know the identity of the artists until they receive their purchase.

‘Bowled over’ by local community’s generosity

Grampian Hospitals Art Trust chairman, professor Hamish McKenzie, said: “We have been bowled over by the generosity of the art community’s willingness to provide such an astonishing array of art.

“The money raised by this project will go a long way to help fund the growth of the services we can provide to the local community”.

Grampian Hospitals Art Trust aims to enhance the experience and wellbeing of those who spend time in NHS Grampian premises.

The charity promotes enjoyment of and participation in high quality artistic activities within a visually pleasing environment.

Postcards from Home – Seasons takes place on 19 June.

The virtual online gallery can be found here.