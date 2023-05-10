SNP fishing ban plan compared to Highland Clearances as Rishi Sunak told to intervene

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Controversial SNP proposals to restrict fishing in Scotland were compared to a second Highland Clearances, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was invited to intervene.

Lib Dem Jamie Stone dramatically proclaimed he would “not be silenced” as he slated the Scottish Government’s plans to introduce Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) by 2026.

The Caithness, Sutherland and Ross MP said the Tories must now “step in” to amend the scheme so it works for Highland residents.

His invitation during Prime Minister’s Questions will reignite the row over the UK Government’s role in devolved Scottish affairs at Holyrood.

What are Highly Protected Marine Areas?

HPMAs would cover at least 10% of Scotland’s seas once introduced, banning commercial and recreational fishing with the aim of helping marine wildlife.

Supporters say the policy is needed to tackle climate change, while critics warn new laws would drastically harm fishing businesses in already struggling rural areas.

The proposals have been put forward as a result of the SNP’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens and have proven controversial among nationalist backbenchers.

Highland rebel Fergus Ewing tore up a document outlining the plans in Holyrood and warned a fishing ban would “haunt” Humza Yousaf’s government.

During his intervention in Westminster, Mr Stone pointed to Mr Ewing’s tirade against his own party.

The Lib Dem MP said: “This proposal is deeply controversial all over Scotland. It has even led to it being compared with a second Highland Clearances.”

He was met with loud groans from the SNP benches as one nationalist MP was heard branding the comparison “shameful”.

But Mr Stone continued: “I will not be silenced. This matters deeply to my constituents.

“Is it not time for the UK Government to step in to work with the devolved administrations to come up with a conservation scheme that is acceptable in our fishing communities all round the UK?”

Mr Sunak agreed with Mr Stone’s criticisms and said: “He is right to raise the concerns that have been raised, not just by them but by members of the SNP’s own party about the potentially damaging impact of their plans.

“I would encourage the SNP to continue working with the Scottish fishing industry and coastal communities to understand their concerns and, as we’ve seen them recently U-turn on other poorly thought-out decisions, hopefully they can relook at this one too.”

Devolution damage

Four months ago the Tories stepped in to block the SNP’s gender reforms, and they have repeatedly refused to allow an independence referendum.

We reported earlier Mr Yousaf’s party has been told to “listen and act” to the backlash surrounding their marine proposals ahead of a major fishing industry conference in Aberdeen.

One industry leader warned HPMAs would be “catastrophic” and risked pushing firms “into the red” if significant changes are not made.