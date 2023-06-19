EXCLUSIVE: Sir Ian Wood warns Labour’s oil and gas policy puts ‘tens of thousands of jobs in jeopardy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Sir Ian Wood warns Labour’s oil and gas policy puts ‘tens of thousands of jobs in jeopardy’

The industry expert is urging Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to visit Aberdeen to meet business leaders as an 'immediate priority'. 

By Adele Merson
North Sea oil rig
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.

Veteran oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood claims Labour’s North Sea oil and gas strategy will “place in jeopardy tens of thousands of jobs”.

The industry expert is urging Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to visit Aberdeen to meet with business leaders as an “immediate priority”.

He described the party’s suggested ban on future oil and gas licences as “very concerning” and “environmentally damaging”.

The billionaire businessman’s remarks come just hours after Labour’s set-piece speech on energy in Edinburgh on Monday morning.

The party has been forced to defend its strategy around the North Sea in recent weeks after a fierce backlash from industry and trade union leaders.

Sir Ian Wood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sir Ian has joined calls to base Labour’s promised new headquarters for a publicly owned energy company, GB Energy, in Aberdeen, saying it would make “perfect sense”.

‘Very concerning’

While he described the party’s ambition to make the UK a clean energy superpower as “laudable”, he thinks a ban on future licences would have an “adverse impact”.

Sir Ian told the Press and Journal: “The suggested ban on future oil and gas licenses is very concerning and economically and environmentally damaging.

“It makes absolutely no sense to reduce our reliance on domestic oil and gas production only to increase imports from overseas and place in jeopardy tens of thousands of jobs and yet this is exactly what will happen if this approach is taken.

“What we need is a managed and just transition that protects jobs and that should prioritise supporting our oil and gas industry to make the investments required that will in turn help us accelerate toward new and green energies.

“I urge Sir Keir to reflect on the adverse impact this policy will have on one of the UK’s most successful and globally recognised industries and encourage him to visit Aberdeen to meet with business leaders as an immediate priority so we can chart a more pragmatic course, one that ensures we achieve maximum energy and economic security toward meeting net zero targets.”

(left to right) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the launch of the Labour party’s mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.

The launch event took place in Leith, Edinburgh, as opposed to Aberdeen, the energy capital of Europe, where thousands of jobs rely on oil and gas.

Asked about the choice of location, Sir Keir deferred to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar who said: “The promise I want to make to colleagues in Aberdeen and the people who work in our oil and gas sector is this is a plan that is for you and we will work with you to deliver.

“This is not a plan that is bad for Aberdeen. I am confident it is good for Aberdeen, it’s good news for the north-east, for Scotland and every part of the UK.”

Clean energy superpower

Sir Keir has pledged to put Scotland front and centre of his plans to make the UK a clean energy superpower by 2030. 

The party says it will create thousands of green manufacturing jobs at Scottish ports, if elected to form a new government at Westminster.

Under Labour’s plan GB Energy would make available up to £600 million in funding for councils and up to £400m in low-interest loans each year for communities.

However, Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin, said: “Scotland has been a key energy provider for decades. Our renewables will continue that.

“We don’t need a token HQ based here- we need the power to trade it, regulate it and ensure the profits make difference in our communities. Not fooled by any detail free announcements on this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Labour has been forced to defend its North Sea strategy in recent weeks. Image: PA.
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]