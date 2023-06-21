Orkney council ‘needs a Plan B’ for replacement internal ferries

Councillors have voiced their frustrations over the lack of progress on a replacement fleet of ferries for Orkney.

In the chamber, members said the local authority needs to start looking at “Plan B” and working with other council areas reliant on ferries, as the issue worsens.

While a Scottish Government-led task force was announced at the end of last year to look at the business case to replace Orkney’s ageing ferry fleet, this group has only met once in 2023, in January.

Progress on the ferries issue was marked as green, on a report that went to councillors on the latest policy and resources committee.

However, this offered no satisfaction to the councillors.

Councillor Leslie Manson urged the council to start looking at alternative plans to fund the ferries.

He said the Scottish government has proved that it can “create a stalemate where absolutely nothing happens year after year”.

Frustrations over long-running ferries issue boil to the surface during council meeting

Mr Manson said if the council didn’t look at other solutions, they could finish the current council and be no further forward with the ferries.

Meanwhile, councillor Steven Heddle said he felt they were at a point where they could build a “common cause across the islands councils”.

He said, working with others, they could “tackle the Scottish Government on new ferries and ferry services”.

As Mr Manson put it, ferry issues in Scotland alone have become “very newsworthy”.

However, councillors were also keen to recognise that the issue with ferries is now a UK-wide problem.

Council leader James Stockan said the islands forum are uniting on the issue. He said woes over ferry services extends to the Isle of Wight and the Scilly Isles.

Mr Stockan recognised the need to look at all solutions to the issue.

However, he also called the council’s medium-term financial strategy “very scary” without looking at contributing to the new ferries.

Mr Stockan said the council receives “£5million per year towards a ferry replacement programme that costs hundreds of millions”.

No update on next meeting date for ferries task force

Green councillor John Ross Scott also weighed in, saying the council has been “left in limbo”, specifically when it comes to the ferries task force.

He said: “The fact is that this group, which we were all very enthused about, has not met since January .

“The dates have changed and it’s going to go on for a long, long time.

“We have no Plan B and it will take years to replace the fleet. And yet, this is crucial.”

“The Scottish government seems to be dragging its feet on this and we really need to get that meeting started up, as a start to what we hope to achieve.

Mr Scott asked for an update on the task force. However, council leader James Stockan told him: “The update is that there is no update.”

Mr Stockan added: “You’re more than aware that I wrote to the first minister and the prime minister.

“We’re pursuing a proper response to these letters. There’s no date in the diary.

Councillor ‘appaled’ at being left in limbo over ferries task force

“We know the Scottish Government’s recess comes up in the next couple of weeks.

“The chances of having a meeting before then are pretty near impossible.

“We’ve got to think, what else can be done. What else brings governments to account?”

Mr Stockan added: “It is extremely disappointing when the promises were made that the actions haven’t been followed up.

Mr Scott replied: “I am appalled that we’ve been left in limbo on this.

Referring to the Scottish government, he said: “They’re avoiding a whole situation. They’re ignoring us.

“We need to make them see that this is important.”

The internal ferries will have been on the councillor’s minds after last weekend saw the ferry to Stronsay break down.

The vessel brought in to replace it then collided with a navigation buoy.

Following the incident, the Orkney council leader put out a plea for progress on the ferries issue.

Transport Scotland were asked to comment on the councillor’s frustrations.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to the Orkney Internal Ferry Replacement Task Force.

“The timing of the next meeting will be agreed with relevant stakeholders in due course.”