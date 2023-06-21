Doubts over Inverness MSP Fergus Ewing’s future in SNP after vote to oust Lorna Slater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Doubts over Inverness MSP Fergus Ewing’s future in SNP after vote to oust Lorna Slater

The SNP veteran backed a Tory attempt to oust the Scottish Greens co-leader from her government post.

By Justin Bowie
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Highland MSP Fergus Ewing’s position in the SNP may be in jeopardy after his bombshell vote to remove Lorna Slater from her ministerial role in the Scottish Government.

The Inverness and Nairn veteran backed a Tory attempt to oust the Scottish Greens co-leader from her post in a Holyrood vote of no confidence on Tuesday.

In response to Mr Ewing’s dissent, an SNP spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have won this vote convincingly – one SNP MSP not abiding by the whip in this instance is an internal party matter, which will be considered by the chief whip in due course.”

The Scotsman has reported Mr Ewing is set to lose the party whip after MSPs were warned they would be punished for voting against Ms Slater.

However, Mr Ewing said he is yet to hear any word from his party’s whips following his rebellion.

Ms Slater was able to hold onto her job after she received the backing of the vast majority of SNP backbenchers who followed the party line.

The Scottish Green MSP – who holds the circular economy brief – has been slated by the Conservatives for her management of the controversial deposit return scheme.

Greens co-leader Lorna Slater in Holyrood.
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater survived an attempt to oust her from government. Image: PA.

The recycling project was repeatedly delayed on her watch, and will now go live in 2025 at the earliest due to a row with Westminster over including glass.

Scottish Government ministers have blamed the UK Government for this in what has developed into another major constitutional row.

However, Mr Ewing has been a strong critic of his party’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens in Holyrood.

He has slated the deposit return scheme, previously branding it a “disaster” that could turn into a “catastrophe”.

The vote against Ms Slater came after Circularity Scotland, the firm appointed to manage the scheme, went into administration.

The deposit return scheme has been delayed until at least 2025. Image: Shutterstock.

Outlining his reason for rebelling against the SNP, Mr Ewing said: “The deposit return scheme proposed was fatally and irremediably flawed.

“My warnings issued first privately then in public were ignored or dismissed.

“The minister with responsibility for the scheme does not enjoy the confidence of business.

“I have therefore voted today to seek a new minister appointed to take over this troubled matter to deal with the huge fallout of numerous compensation claims.”

Hospitality businesses have also been heavily critical of the scheme, claiming it will push up costs for consumers and leave firms out of pocket.

Tory MSP Stephen Kerr said: “The SNP are choosing between Fergus Ewing, someone willing to shun the party line to support constituents, lifelong SNP member, son of Winnie Ewing to whom they owe so much.

“And Lorna Slater, a Green Minister who has failed in her brief and looks to cost the taxpayer millions.”

