Ian Blackford will not stand at next election

Former SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford has confirmed he will quit the House of Commons at the next election.

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP said he does not intend to stand for reelection when voters next go to the polls.

It comes just days after Mr Blackford admitted he had been weighing up his future.

The Highland politician stepped up to become his party’s Westminster leader in 2017 when he succeeded Angus Robertson.

He gained a reputation for his regular clashes with Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions each Wednesday – regularly demanding the ex-Tory leader to resign.

Mr Blackford quit the top job last December and was replaced by Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn, who had denied a coup against him just weeks earlier.

‘Running scared’

Lochaber businessman Angus MacDonald had already launched his campaign to topple Mr Blackford and take the seat for the Lib Dems.

The party, who finished second locally in the last election, claimed Mr Blackford was “running scared” over rumours he might step down.

The outgoing SNP MP entered parliament for the first time after sensationally managing to defeat ex-Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy in 2015.

As the nationalists swept to victory across Scotland, Mr Blackford managed to nearly quadruple his party’s vote in the Highland constituency.

Mr Blackford was able to comfortably fend off all challengers at the next two Westminster elections.

‘Privileged and humbled’

In a statement, Mr Blackford said it had been an “enormous privilege” to serve as an MP over the past eight years.

He said: “With the SNP selection process for the next Westminster election taking place over the coming weeks, I have thought long and hard about whether to offer myself as a candidate again.

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber since 2015.

“I am grateful to the SNP membership for selecting me – and I remain privileged and humbled that people across my home constituency have put their trust in me at three elections.”

Mr Blackford first moved to Skye with his wife Ann in 2004 and purchased a croft which had links to her family.

He faced jibes in the Commons after describing himself as a “simple crofter with ten acres”.

Before formally entering politics, Mr Blackford had served as the SNP’s treasurer and had a 20-year career in the finance industry.

What comes next?

Mr Blackford insisted he will continue to be involved in the campaign for independence once he steps away from frontline politics.

He added: “My desire to see Scotland become an independent country, and for our country and its people to achieve its full potential, remains as strong as when I first entered politics decades ago.”

His successor Stephen Flynn said: “I would like to put on record my thanks to Ian Blackford for the massive role he has played in making the SNP the formidable force it is in Scottish and UK politics.

“Ian has been a stalwart in the SNP for decades and has played a key role in putting forward the case for Scotland’s future as an independent country.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Ian has made a massive contribution to the SNP and the independence cause, as an MP and throughout his time as Westminster group leader.

“Beyond that, Ian has been a loyal and steadfast friend to me through all the ups and downs of my own leadership – for which I will always be grateful.”