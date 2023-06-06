Ian Blackford will not stand at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ian Blackford will not stand at next election

The former SNP Westminster leader confirmed his plan to step down days after admitting he was weighing up his future.

By Justin Bowie
Ian Blackford has rubbished claims he will quit his role.
Ian Blackford will step down as an MP at the next election. Image: PA.

Former SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford has confirmed he will quit the House of Commons at the next election.

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP said he does not intend to stand for reelection when voters next go to the polls.

It comes just days after Mr Blackford admitted he had been weighing up his future.

The Highland politician stepped up to become his party’s Westminster leader in 2017 when he succeeded Angus Robertson.

Mr Blackford gained a reputation for his clashes with Boris Johnson.

He gained a reputation for his regular clashes with Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions each Wednesday – regularly demanding the ex-Tory leader to resign.

Mr Blackford quit the top job last December and was replaced by Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn, who had denied a coup against him just weeks earlier.

‘Running scared’

Lochaber businessman Angus MacDonald had already launched his campaign to topple Mr Blackford and take the seat for the Lib Dems.

The party, who finished second locally in the last election, claimed Mr Blackford was “running scared” over rumours he might step down.

The outgoing SNP MP entered parliament for the first time after sensationally managing to defeat ex-Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy in 2015.

As the nationalists swept to victory across Scotland, Mr Blackford managed to nearly quadruple his party’s vote in the Highland constituency.

Mr Blackford was able to comfortably fend off all challengers at the next two Westminster elections.

‘Privileged and humbled’

In a statement, Mr Blackford said it had been an “enormous privilege” to serve as an MP over the past eight years.

He said: “With the SNP selection process for the next Westminster election taking place over the coming weeks, I have thought long and hard about whether to offer myself as a candidate again.

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber since 2015.

“I am grateful to the SNP membership for selecting me – and I remain privileged and humbled that people across my home constituency have put their trust in me at three elections.”

Mr Blackford first moved to Skye with his wife Ann in 2004 and purchased a croft which had links to her family.

He faced jibes in the Commons after describing himself as a “simple crofter with ten acres”.

Before formally entering politics, Mr Blackford had served as the SNP’s treasurer and had a 20-year career in the finance industry.

What comes next?

Mr Blackford insisted he will continue to be involved in the campaign for independence once he steps away from frontline politics.

He added: “My desire to see Scotland become an independent country, and for our country and its people to achieve its full potential, remains as strong as when I first entered politics decades ago.”

Stephen Flynn replaced Ian Blackford. Image: PA.

His successor Stephen Flynn said: “I would like to put on record my thanks to Ian Blackford for the massive role he has played in making the SNP the formidable force it is in Scottish and UK politics.

“Ian has been a stalwart in the SNP for decades and has played a key role in putting forward the case for Scotland’s future as an independent country.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Ian has made a massive contribution to the SNP and the independence cause, as an MP and throughout his time as Westminster group leader.

“Beyond that, Ian has been a loyal and steadfast friend to me through all the ups and downs of my own leadership – for which I will always be grateful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]