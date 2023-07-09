SNP MP denies party split after Western Isles colleague suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP MP denies party split after Western Isles colleague suspended

Angus MacNeil had the party whip withdrawn for a week after he accused SNP Westminster chief whip Brendan O'Hara of bullying. 

By Adele Merson
SNP MP Stewart Hosie, pictured, commented on the suspension of Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil. Image: DC Thomson.

SNP MP Stewart Hosie has refuted suggestions of a split within the party’s Westminster group following the suspension of Angus MacNeil.

The Western Isles MP had the party whip withdrawn for a week after he accused SNP Westminster chief whip Brendan O’Hara of bullying.

It follows a difficult few days for the SNP group after deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black announced she is stepping down at the next general election.

A total of six SNP MPs have confirmed they do not intend to stand again, including Mr Hosie who represents Dundee East.

The Times reported Mr MacNeil and Mr O’Hara were involved in a public bust-up in the House of Commons on Monday night.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn  suspended Mr MacNeil from the party for a week. A decision which the Western Isles MP said he accepted.

MP denies evidence of ‘split’

Mr Hosie said the incident was “not evidence of a split” within the party.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, he said: “I think there were some intemperate words used. Let me put it no more strongly than that.”

“Angus MacNeil was suspended for a short period of time. He accepted that punishment so the thing we need to do now is put this behind us and move on together.

“It’s not indicative of anything wider than an unfortunate falling out.”

Mr MacNeil is one of his party’s longest serving Westminster politicians since first being elected in 2005.

Angus MacNeil has been suspended for a week. Image: Supplied.

The veteran nationalist has become a strong critic of party bosses over their failure to secure a second independence referendum.

He intends to stand again for the SNP at the next Westminster election.

But there are suggestions of a plot to deselect him from his Western Isles seat.

Speaking last week, the MP said: “He (Stephen Flynn) has his views and I have mine, but as leader he has his own pressures to balance and I accept the decision he has taken.”

More from Press and Journal

Two dead birds lying on a beach.
Dead birds now found on Aberdeen beach as bird flu concerns grow in north-east
Missing Dundee teenager Blair Doig, 14, could be in Aberdeen
Google maps image of junction between A830 and A861.
Dog dies in tragic hit-and-run crash near Fort William
SNP MP Stewart Hosie, pictured, commented on the suspension of Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil. Image: DC Thomson.
Pre-season friendly round-up: Peterhead get the better of Dyce
SNP MP Stewart Hosie, pictured, commented on the suspension of Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil. Image: DC Thomson.
Testimonial man Connor Scully wants to help Cove Rangers back to Championship
SNP MP Stewart Hosie, pictured, commented on the suspension of Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil. Image: DC Thomson.
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
SNP MP Stewart Hosie, pictured, commented on the suspension of Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil. Image: DC Thomson.
Driver arrested after A9 crash that left cyclist in hospital
Johnny Turner on stage as Morrissey in The Smiths Ltd.
Review: Tribute act The Smiths Ltd brought real Morrissey magic to The Lemon Tree…
SNP MP Stewart Hosie, pictured, commented on the suspension of Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil. Image: DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers swoop for Australian goalkeeper Nick Suman
A Rescue 199 helicopter.
Red flare spotted near Oban sparks concern of major incident