Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dead birds now found on Aberdeen beach as bird flu concerns grow in north-east

Birds have been found scattered round Aberdeen and Stonehaven beaches.

By Chris Cromar
Two dead birds lying on a beach.
Two dead birds at Aberdeen beach this morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

More birds have been found dead across the north-east, as the bird flu outbreak continues to cause concern and distress across the region.

One man told The P&J he counted 40 dead birds whilst walking at Aberdeen beach yesterday, with a number spotted lifeless at the popular venue today.

Despite the dangers that birds with avian influenza pose, he said people were letting their dogs go over to them.

Dead bird lying at Aberdeen beach.
A dead bird at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In Aberdeenshire, concerned Stonehaven resident Kevin Hutchens, who has lived in the town for 30 years, said he saw 20 to 30 of the dead animals lying beside the River Caron.

He has been told by other people that similar numbers were found at Stonehaven beach, meaning up to 100 of the birds may have perished in the area recently.

Mr Hutchens said: “We’re talking about quite a quantity and you can see them dying as well, it’s quite distressing to see.”

‘Public health catastrophe’

He contacted local councillor Sarah Dickinson, who told him Aberdeenshire Council is aware of the situation, but was told that they “will not do anything until Monday”.

With greater numbers of visitors in the town this weekend due to the Stonehaven Folk Festival taking place, Mr Hutchens is worried for public health and safety.

He said: “While the birds are there, I think it’s a danger to children and it’s a danger to dog walkers as well. If we’re not careful, there’s going to be a public health catastrophe.”

A dead bird lying at Aberdeen beach.
Birds infected with bird flu are a danger to the public and other animals. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Bird flu has ravaged the bird community in the north-east in the past year, with 230,000 being killed in Aberdeenshire last December because of it.

About 100 dead birds a day were reported last week at Lunan Bay near Montrose, while New Arc Wildlife Rescue near Ellon announced recently that it was closing its doors to birds due to bird flu concerns.

Both Aberdeenshire Council and the SSPCA have been contacted for comment.

What to do if you find a dead bird?

People are urged to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds, as wild birds can carry several diseases that are infectious to people.

If you find a single dead bird of prey, swan, goose, duck or gull, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species, this should be reported on the UK Government’s
Report dead wild birds” webpage.

Alternatively, people can phone 03459 33 55 77.

