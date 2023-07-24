SNP activist threatens Humza Yousaf leadership challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP activist threatens Humza Yousaf leadership challenge

Campaigner Chris Hanlon is canvassing support to oust the first minister as SNP chief due to a lack of progress on independence.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf could face a leadership challenge from an SNP activist. Image: PA.
An SNP activist is considering a leadership challenge against Humza Yousaf with a pledge to hold the first minister’s “feet to the fire” over independence.

Campaigner Chris Hanlon is seeking nominations to oust the SNP chief due to a lack of progress on independence.

Mr Hanlon, who is the party’s secretary in the West Fife and Coastal Villages branch, wants members to be given a bigger say on policy.

It’s another clear sign of frustration among some grassroots supporters fed up with strategy from central office.

In June, First Minister Mr Yousaf announced his party would focus solely on independence at the next UK election.

But it’s not clear how the SNP leader’s strategy will help him come any closer to formally ending the union.

If Mr Hanlon is able to reach 100 nominations from 20 different branches of the party, he could force Mr Yousaf into a leadership challenge.

That’s despite the SNP leader being in the job for less than four months since he won the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Hanlon claimed: “The job of party leader is to implement party policy, all of party policy, and nothing but party policy.

“If, like me, you are concerned that leadership spends too much time pontificating about what they claim party policy is, I’d like to hear from you.

“I haven’t made any decisions but if you feel, as I do, that feet need to be held to the fire, please comment below.

“Humza Yousaf promised to listen, I think we should make it clear that his position is conditional on living up to that promise.”

SNP activists are frustrated at a lack of progress on independence. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

In 2020, Mr Hanlon achieved a major upset when he was elected onto the SNP’s National Executive Committee ahead of Stirling MP Alyn Smith.

Party insiders claimed his victory was a sign that independence supporters were growing impatient with the cautious approach to a fresh referendum.

Mr Hanlon is active in the same branch as former SNP treasurer and outgoing MP Douglas Chapman, who plans to stand down at the next election.

Before announcing plans to step down, Mr Chapman was at the centre of claims he would face a battle to hold onto his seat.

An SNP source said: “Every member has a right to put themselves forward for party positions – no matter the odds of prevailing.”