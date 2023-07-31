Aberdeenshire GP post advertised 10 times over six years with no applicants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire GP post advertised 10 times over six years with no applicants

Staffing shortages across rural areas the north-east, Highlands and islands were laid bare in figures showing health centres are struggling to fill key posts.

By Justin Bowie
GP practices in the north and north-east are struggling to fill key posts. Image: PA.
An Aberdeenshire GP role which has been vacant for almost six years has now been readvertised 10 times without any applicants.

An Caorann Medical Practice, in Portsoy, has also seen no interest in a separate clinical lead post despite the job being shared four times since it first became free.

Staffing shortages across rural areas in the north and north-east of Scotland were laid bare in new statistics showing health centres are struggling to fill key posts.

An Caorann – which has had staffing difficulties for years – was one of several NHS Grampian medical centres unable to hire much-needed doctors.

Mintlaw Medical Practice has been forced to advertise one GP job five times.

Meanwhile, Saltoun Surgery, in Fraserburgh, has seen just a single applicant for a role which has now been reposted on seven occasions.

It was a similar story for NHS Highland, where 11 job vacancies in total have been shared more than once due to a lack of interest.

Carbost Medical Practice, in western Skye, has seen no applications for a GP job that has been up for grabs since 2021 despite being advertised five times.

Meanwhile, two GP posts available on the south of Skye have had to be posted by recruitment chiefs twice.

Willie Rennie MSP. Image: Ewan Boothman.

The Scottish Lib Dems, who obtained the data, warned SNP ministers must do more to plug staffing gaps in rural Scotland.

Ex-leader Willie Rennie said: “Years of SNP mismanagement and neglect of local health services has left millions unable to see their GP.

“That’s a huge issue, particularly in the north-east and the Highlands where we are seeing so many GP roles unfilled.”

In January, a leading Highland GP warned the cost-of-living crisis would make it more difficult to recruit doctors.

Leading Highland doctor Miles Mack. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Dingwall doctor Miles Mack claimed the north of Scotland had been the “canary in the mine” for problems now gripping the NHS.

Dr Andrew Buist, Chair of the BMA Scotland trade union’s GP Committee, said more funding is needed to boost GP recruitment.

He told us: “It is beyond doubt that we don’t have enough GPs in Scotland to meet demand. That’s true across many areas including Grampian and Highland.

“We need urgent investment to recruit and concerted action to retain GPs if we are to secure the future of general practice in Scotland into the future.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We have already delivered a record number of GPs working in Scotland, with more per head than any other country in the UK.

“A £10,000 bursary is offered as an incentive to GPs to take up rural and other hard to fill vacancies.”

Recruitment pressures

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “As has been well documented, there are pressures around recruitment across all roles in health and social care and recruitment of GPs is no exception.”

An NHS Highland spokesperson said: “We are committed to the delivery of patient-centred, high-quality health and social care across our board area.

“Similar to health boards across the country, we are facing recruitment challenges and this is having an impact on a number of areas.”