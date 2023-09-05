Shinty: Camanachd Cup trophy to be retired

The Camanachd Association has announced the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup will be officially retired.

The cup, regarded as the symbol of excellence in shinty since its inception in the late 19th century, will have a new permanent home at Inverness Castle.

The decision has been taken by the association to retire the famous trophy from active competition to ensure it does no suffer irreparable damage after years of wear and tear.

Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie said: “We are thrilled to be taking this significant step to protect the historical Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

“By retiring it to Inverness Castle, we honour the trophy’s legacy and ensure that its story remains alive for generations of shinty players and enthusiasts.”

In collaboration with competition sponsor Tulloch Homes, the Camanachd Association has announced that Hamilton & Inches, the company responsible for crafting the original trophy back in the 1890s, will be commissioned to create a silver replica.

The development of the new trophy has been made possible due to the ongoing partnership work that the association undertakes with the University of the Highlands & Islands.

The University’s advanced manufacturing department has been able to reduce the cost of creating a replica by using 3D scanning to aid the craftspeople in their task of recreating the iconic trophy.

All change at Bught Park

The news comes as major renovation is set to take place at Bught Park in Inverness following this year’s final between Kingussie and Oban Camanachd which is due to take place on September 16.

A brand new pitchside pavilion with a hospitality suite and immersive shinty story exhibition will be contained within the pavilion.

The relocation of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup to Inverness Castle means locals and visitors will be able to learn about the history of shinty in Scotland ahead of the proposed opening of ‘Shinty’s Story’ at Bught Park in 2025.

Fergus Ewing, MSP, Co-chair of the Inverness Castle Project Delivery Group, said: “Shinty is an integral part of the fabric of Highland life so to have its most prized trophy, the Camanachd Cup, on display at the heart of the Inverness Castle Experience will be of interest to many throughout the Highlands and beyond.

“I am sure many will be drawn to the new Inverness Castle Experience after it opens in 2025 to see the trophy at first hand and its place in the Highland story.”

The official retirement ceremony and unveiling of the trophy’s replica will take place in early 2024 at a date to be confirmed.

Councillor Ian Brown, leader of the City of Inverness and Area and co-chair of the Inverness Castle Project Delivery Group, said: “We are delighted that the Camanachd Association has chosen the Inverness Castle Experience as the permanent home for the Camanachd Cup.

“As well as safeguarding the future of this unique part of our heritage, it will give an opportunity for people from near and far to share in the exciting story of shinty and its importance to Highland life.”

Change of venue for 2024 MacTavish Cup final

As a result of the works the 2024 cottages.com MacTavish Cup final, which is traditionally held at Bught Park, will take place at The Eilan in Newtonmore while the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final will be staged as planned at An Aird in Fort William.