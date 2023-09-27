Humza Yousaf brands Laurence Fox ‘vile neanderthal’ over GB News controversy

Humza Yousaf has branded Laurence Fox a “vile neanderthal” after the controversial GB News host was suspended for derogatory comments about a female journalist.

The SNP leader warned men must “challenge misogynistic abuse” as he took aim at the divisive TV presenter.

During a segment on fellow host Dan Wootton’s show, Mr Fox berated political reporter Ava Evans, who works for online news site JOE.

He said: “Show me a single self-respecting man who would like to climb into that bed with that woman.

“That little woman has been spoonfed oppression day after day.”

He was today suspended by GB News as the broadcaster comes in for criticism over allowing the segment to air.

TV regulator Ofcom confirmed it is investigating after a high number of complaints were made.

Speaking on social media, Mr Yousaf criticised Mr Wootton for refusing to challenge Mr Fox’s comments.

The first minister wrote: “What a vile neanderthal Laurence Fox is, and an example of bystander behaviour enabling such misogyny from the presenter.

“It is why men have to step up and challenge misogynistic abuse wherever we see it.”

Mr Fox quickly hit back at the SNP leader, repeating Mr Yousaf’s insult as he said “the feeling is mutual”.

Reacting last night, Ms Evans said she felt “physically sick” after watching the segment on GB News.

First Minister Mr Yousaf was not the only senior SNP figures to criticise Mr Fox.

‘Vile words’

Dundee-born Westminster leader Stephen Flynn wrote: “The vile words, of a vile man, laughed at by a vile host on a vile programme.”

Mr Fox first rose to prominence as an actor, but in recent years he has become more well-known for his controversial political views.

He was strongly opposed to lockdown rules during the Covid pandemic and earlier this year he shared a video where he burned a Pride flag.

He unsuccessfully stood to be London Mayor in 2021 and is also the leader of the Reclaim Party, which gained its first MP in May after the defection of former Tory Andrew Bridgen.