Humza Yousaf brands Laurence Fox ‘vile neanderthal’ over GB News controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf brands Laurence Fox ‘vile neanderthal’ over GB News controversy

The divisive TV personality has been suspended by GB News over derogatory comments about a female journalist.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Controversial TV host Laurence Fox. Image: PA.
Controversial TV host Laurence Fox. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has branded Laurence Fox a “vile neanderthal” after the controversial GB News host was suspended for derogatory comments about a female journalist.

The SNP leader warned men must “challenge misogynistic abuse” as he took aim at the divisive TV presenter.

During a segment on fellow host Dan Wootton’s show, Mr Fox berated political reporter Ava Evans, who works for online news site JOE.

He said: “Show me a single self-respecting man who would like to climb into that bed with that woman.

“That little woman has been spoonfed oppression day after day.”

He was today suspended by GB News as the broadcaster comes in for criticism over allowing the segment to air.

TV regulator Ofcom confirmed it is investigating after a high number of complaints were made.

Humza Yousaf slated Laurence Fox. Image: PA

Speaking on social media, Mr Yousaf criticised Mr Wootton for refusing to challenge Mr Fox’s comments.

The first minister wrote: “What a vile neanderthal Laurence Fox is, and an example of bystander behaviour enabling such misogyny from the presenter.

“It is why men have to step up and challenge misogynistic abuse wherever we see it.”

Mr Fox quickly hit back at the SNP leader, repeating Mr Yousaf’s insult as he said “the feeling is mutual”.

GB News presenter Dan Wootton was criticised for refusing to condemn the segment.

Reacting last night, Ms Evans said she felt “physically sick” after watching the segment on GB News.

First Minister Mr Yousaf was not the only senior SNP figures to criticise Mr Fox.

‘Vile words’

Dundee-born Westminster leader Stephen Flynn wrote: “The vile words, of a vile man, laughed at by a vile host on a vile programme.”

Mr Fox first rose to prominence as an actor, but in recent years he has become more well-known for his controversial political views.

He was strongly opposed to lockdown rules during the Covid pandemic and earlier this year he shared a video where he burned a Pride flag.

He unsuccessfully stood to be London Mayor in 2021 and is also the leader of the Reclaim Party, which gained its first MP in May after the defection of former Tory Andrew Bridgen.