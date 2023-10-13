Highland MSP Kate Forbes to miss SNP’s Aberdeen conference for trip to United States

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Highland MSP Kate Forbes to miss SNP’s Aberdeen conference for trip to United States

It comes days after we exclusively revealed Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing will shun the party meet up.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Kate Forbes will miss the SNP conference. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes will miss the SNP conference. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes is the latest senior SNP figure to confirm she will miss the party’s conference in Aberdeen this weekend.

The former finance secretary, who fought Humza Yousaf in the race to become first minister earlier this year, is instead travelling to the United States.

Ms Forbes had already organised to travel abroad for engagements before the conference dates were announced and said she will follow proceedings online.

But her absence from the Aberdeen party meet up will raise further questions over Mr Yousaf’s grip on the SNP as leader.

Earlier this week we exclusively revealed Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing, who is appealing his one week suspension from the party, will shun the conference.

Fergus Ewing plans to shun the SNP conference too. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Ewing warned the SNP is facing a “very serious decline” and said the three-day event “isn’t what it used to be” in terms of policy debate.

During the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Forbes heavily criticised Mr Yousaf’s record in government.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP opposed SNP policies such as new laws to restrict fishing and the party’s shift away from supporting the oil and gas industry.

Once Mr Yousaf became first minister she declined an offer to join his cabinet as rural affairs chief.

Humza Yousaf beat Kate Forbes in the race to become first minister. Image: PA.

The SNP leader faced renewed calls to bring Ms Forbes back into the fold following the party’s disastrous result in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Former health secretary Alex Neil insisted she should be installed as deputy first minister and given her old job as finance minister back.

Both roles are currently occupied by Shona Robison, a close ally of Mr Yousaf’s during his campaign to become leader.

A spokesperson for Ms Forbes said: “Kate is overseas due to longstanding engagements, which were arranged prior to conference dates being announced.

“She will be following the conference online, and is looking forward to the First Minister’s keynote address along with other important contributions from members.”

The SNP meets for the autumn conference from Sunday until Tuesday at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.

Read more on the run-up to conference on our politics pages here.

Listen to our SNP conference preview interview with SNP MP Pete Wishart on our politics podcast, The Stooshie, here.