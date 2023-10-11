Fergus Ewing to miss SNP conference in Aberdeen as he hits out at ‘serious decline’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fergus Ewing to miss SNP conference in Aberdeen as he hits out at ‘serious decline’

The MSP for Inverness and Nairn is appealing the SNP's decision to suspend him for a week.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
The Highlands MSP said his party conference isn't what it used to be.

Under-fire SNP veteran Fergus Ewing will shun his party’s upcoming conference in Aberdeen.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP claims the SNP is facing a “crisis” just days before party members gather at the city’s P&J Live venue on Sunday.

Mr Ewing is currently appealing a one-week suspension from the party, following a series of rebellions against the government.

He will not be attending any of the three-day conference which he says “isn’t really what it used to be” in terms of robust policy debate.

Instead, the MSP is choosing to use the recess period to meet with groups in his constituency, including farmers and the renewables industry.

The party conference comes hot on the heels of the SNP’s defeat to Labour in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) with candidate Michael Shanks after Labour won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election. Image: PA.

A 20.4% swing to Labour saw Michael Shanks secure 17,845 votes – more than double the number polled by the SNP’s Katy Loudon.

‘Very serious decline’

Speaking to the P&J, Mr Ewing said Humza Yousaf must “radically change direction” of the party as it faces a “very serious decline”.

The SNP rebel urged the first minister to “get rid of the Greens and ditch unpopular policies” to win back the confidence of voters.

He wants the SNP leader to focus on issues such as the economy, cost of living, health and education.

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice predicts Labour could take 40 out of 59 seats in Scotland if the party’s swing of more than 20% in the by-election is replicated nationally.

Moreover, poll analysis released on Monday shows tens of thousands of SNP supporters have jumped ship to Labour. 

Humza Yousaf is facing pressure after the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election defeat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Mr Ewing said: “He has a relatively short window between now and Christmas to turn this around. I have no sense he is planning to do that.”

He continued: “This is the biggest crisis the SNP has faced in its history. Certainly since 1979 and it’s a question of how we react to it.

“There is no point in delusion and pretending these problems don’t exist.”

But he is not the only SNP veteran planning to stay away from this year’s conference.

Former health secretary Alex Neil will not be making the trip to Aberdeen and is among the voices backing “radical change”.

He wants to see the first minister bring in former leadership hopeful Kate Forbes as deputy first minister and finance minister.

Mr Neil said: “I believe the situation can be turned around and we don’t need to be facing doomsday next year if we get our act together and get it together quickly.”

An SNP spokeswoman said: “Now, more than ever, people across Scotland need an alternative to the damaging Westminster system responsible for the cost of living crisis hammering households up and down the country.

”Our annual party conference is a chance for SNP members to come together to shape the SNP’s strategy for creating a better, fairer and more prosperous future as an independent country.”

More from Politics

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
NHS reform more important than investment, Streeting to say as conference ends
Dorset resident Carralyn Parkes, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (James Manning/PA)
Mayor waits to see if she has won first round of migrant barge fight
The survey found that the gap is particularly pronounced at secondary school where only 59% of girls said they enjoyed PE (Alamy/PA)
PE ‘enjoyment gap’ for girls is widening – survey
UK girls and young women say they feel neglected by politicians, according to a survey (Alamy/PA)
‘Almost half of girls and young women have lost trust in political leaders’
Dame Caroline Dinenage is chairwoman of the committee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Promotion of crypto assets in sport poses risks to clubs and fans, MPs warn
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)
Varadkar: Solidarity for Israel will fall apart if it goes too far in Gaza
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to the Sydney Russell School in Dagenham (PA)
Labour will tackle ‘chronic’ problem with maths through primary school reforms
Medway Council leader said they had ‘no choice’ but to cancel Christmas lights switch-on events this year (PA)
Christmas lights events scrapped by council due to ‘challenging financial situation’
Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour would put water industry under special measures to ‘clean up toxic mess’
Alongside measures to ease costs for drivers, Labour also pledged to reduce traffic on roads with better public transport options (PA)
Crackdown on rip-off petrol prices promised in Labour plan for drivers

Conversation