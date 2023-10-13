Hatton Mill Inn: Shuttered village pub hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hatton Mill Inn: Shuttered village pub hits the market

The Hatton Mill Inn could be yours for £180,000

By Bailey Moreton
The outside of the Hatton Mill Inn, an old shuttered pub in Aberdeenshire that is now up for sale.
Hatton Mill Inn, an old shuttered pub in the rural Aberdeenshire village, is up for sale. Image: James & George Collie.

A shuttered pub in an Aberdeenshire village is up for sale, with locals hoping the new buyer will return the one-popular landmark to its former glory.

The Hatton Mill Inn is up for grabs for £180,000.

The former pub, with attached Chinese takeaway, is located in the heart of the community near Peterhead.

It closed for business around 18 months ago.

Co-owner Xinmei Lin told us she reckons it has plenty of potential.

Ms Lin said: “It’s a good memory of running it because we had very good customers from the locals and from Newburgh, even some from Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

“I think if someone takes over, they could run a very good business.”

The Hatton Mill Inn has been shut for more than a year, according to co-owner Xinmei Lin. Image: James & George Collie.

What would new Hatton Mill Inn owner be getting?

The building includes a large lounge bar area and a self-contained takeaway premises, plus a fitted kitchen with an adjoining store.

A photo inside one of the lounge areas in the Hatton Mill Inn. The shuttered pub is up for sale. Image: James & George Collie.

Behind the bar is a rear hall which leads to the beer cellar and storeroom.

The listing boasts of the building’s potential.

It states: “Versatile in nature, the premises could lend themselves to a variety of uses including a pub, café, restaurant or could be suitable for a change of use to residential.”

The Hatton Mill Inn has had a variety of uses throughout the years, including a pub, Chinese takeaway, and according to one resident, as an actual mill. Image: James & George Collie.

Hatton residents’ fond memories

Residents from the rural Aberdeenshire village were keen to harken back to the pub’s glory days.

Hatton resident Graham Mckessick wrote on Facebook: “Wish it would go back to the way it was when I first moved here, just a little country village pub, and sure to have a good laugh with all ages.”

The Hatton Mill Inn is located at the heart of Hatton in Aberdeenshire. The small village is roughly halfway between Aberdeen and Peterhead. Image: James & George Collie.

Lilian Moir wrote: “I remember when it was made into a pub, my late husband worked there and it became a very popular place.

“Thursday night was music night and if you didn’t go down before 9pm  there were no seats left in the lounge or bar. Great times!!”

One half of the Hatton Mill Inn was run as a Chinese takeaway for a period. Image: James & George Collie.

Another resident, Anna Melvin, ventured even further back in time.

She wrote: “I remember when it was a proper meal mill. We used to put our oat crops there to be made into oatmeal.”

Conversation