Hatton Mill Inn: Shuttered village pub hits the market

A shuttered pub in an Aberdeenshire village is up for sale, with locals hoping the new buyer will return the one-popular landmark to its former glory.

The Hatton Mill Inn is up for grabs for £180,000.

The former pub, with attached Chinese takeaway, is located in the heart of the community near Peterhead.

It closed for business around 18 months ago.

Co-owner Xinmei Lin told us she reckons it has plenty of potential.

Ms Lin said: “It’s a good memory of running it because we had very good customers from the locals and from Newburgh, even some from Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

“I think if someone takes over, they could run a very good business.”

What would new Hatton Mill Inn owner be getting?

The building includes a large lounge bar area and a self-contained takeaway premises, plus a fitted kitchen with an adjoining store.

Behind the bar is a rear hall which leads to the beer cellar and storeroom.

The listing boasts of the building’s potential.

It states: “Versatile in nature, the premises could lend themselves to a variety of uses including a pub, café, restaurant or could be suitable for a change of use to residential.”

Hatton residents’ fond memories

Residents from the rural Aberdeenshire village were keen to harken back to the pub’s glory days.

Hatton resident Graham Mckessick wrote on Facebook: “Wish it would go back to the way it was when I first moved here, just a little country village pub, and sure to have a good laugh with all ages.”

Lilian Moir wrote: “I remember when it was made into a pub, my late husband worked there and it became a very popular place.

“Thursday night was music night and if you didn’t go down before 9pm there were no seats left in the lounge or bar. Great times!!”

Another resident, Anna Melvin, ventured even further back in time.

She wrote: “I remember when it was a proper meal mill. We used to put our oat crops there to be made into oatmeal.”