NHS, fishing and rural policy to dominate day two of SNP conference in Aberdeen

Day two of SNP conference will move on from the debate over independence strategy and onto policies affecting communities across the north-east, Highlands and islands – including fishing, rural transport and healthcare.

Ideas being discussed at the P&J Live venue in Aberdeen on Monday include proposed changes to planning rules around mounted domestic wind turbines, allowing them to be installed without residents needing to go through the normal planning process.

We take a look at what happened in day one, and what lies ahead as SNP supporters meet for conference under their new leader for the first time.

SNP members back ‘flatulence in a trance’ indy strategy

The story of day one was the membership endorsing First Minister Humza Yousaf’s independence strategy.

It says the Scottish Government would be empowered to begin negotiations if the SNP win the majority seats at next year’s General Election.

Delegates rejected a bid by Perthshire MP Pete Wishart to amend the plan to require the party to win the most votes, with Humza Yousaf rallying people to vote against this.

But support was far from universal, with one SNP member describing the proposal as “flatulence in a trance”.

We’ve taken a look at what the SNP’s new strategy means here.

Day two — health, planning, the environment and fishing

Conference attendees are set to spend Monday shaping party policy, with proposals covering issues such as waste water monitoring and rural connectivity

After the Scottish Government u-turned on the introduction of controversial highly protected marine zones, party members are seeking to influence any replacement policy.

The party’s Peterhead Branch has submitted a motion calling for a revised marine protection plan to be informed by those working in the industry, and explore the devolution of decision-making to a local level.

Delegates will also be asked to back a call for the Scottish Government to improve waste water and environmental monitoring by increasing investment to Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

It comes it was revealed there had been a 30% increase in the number of sewage overflow events, with no monitoring across several areas including Dundee.

The party’s London Branch are also looking for support to call on the Scottish Government to bring forward short and long term proposals to improve rural and island connectivity.

The motion includes a suggestion to create a regional forum to discuss transport links with neighbouring countries including Norway.

The SNP’s Inverness branch have put forward a plan for a rural new entrants fund, which would establish support to tackle rural population decline by making it easier for young people with affordable finance options for home and land ownership.

Finally, delegates will debate a motion on “protecting the NHS and public services” from any potential privatisation as part of trade agreements set in Westminster.

The SNP autumn conference continues until Tuesday at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.

