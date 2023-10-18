Humza Yousaf’s mother in law ‘said goodbyes’ from Gaza today says Dundee MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf’s mother in law ‘said goodbyes’ from Gaza today says Dundee MP

Dundee West MP Chris Law told parliament the first minister's mother in law had "said her goodbyes" from Gaza on Wednesday morning.

By Alasdair Clark

Former Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla – mother of Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia – said her goodbyes from Gaza on Wednesday after her family were hit by a rocket, an MP has told parliament.

Dundee West MP Chris Law told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the first minister’s wife had taken a call from her mum on Wednesday morning.

He said the Dundee resident said her final goodbyes to her daughter before adding that it would “better” for her heart to stop as she “can’t take another night”.

Mr Law told Rishi Sunak that his first responsibility should be to ensure British nationals – including the first minister’s family – were safely brought home.

‘Last night was the end for me, better if my heart stops…I can’t take another night’

Speaking at Prime Minster’s Questions the Dundee West MP said: “The Rafah border crossing from besieged Gaza into Egypt has been hit by several Israeli air strikes causing absolute terror for those who urgently need this crossing open to escape.”

Referring to Ms El-Nakla’s parents he said: “Members of her family were hit yesterday by a rocket from a drone, and Nadia’s mother was saying her final goodbyes this morning, adding ‘last night was the end for me, better if my heart stops and then I will be at peace, I can’t take another night’.

Humza Yousaf embraces wife Nadia El-Nakla after she spoke on an emergency motion on Israel-Palestine during SNP conference. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“With miliary action intensifying and the death toll rapidly rising the Prime Minister’s first responsibility must be to bring British citizens home.

“So can the Prime Minister please give his personal assurances that every single step is being taken to open the Rafah crossing for both humanitarian aid and for UK nationals like Nadia’s family to flee?”

Mr Sunak told the House of Commons the government continued dialogue about the crossing with both the Israeli and Egyptians.

He said: “Of course the thoughts of everyone in this House will be with those families affected by what is happening in Israel and in Gaza, and I can give the honourable gentleman that assurance that we are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of British nationals that are caught up in all of this, including my calls with leaders across the region, particularly around opening the Rafah border crossing.”

UN experts condemn ‘collective punishment’ by Israel and Gaza runs out of water

Ms El-Nakla said previously her mum, a former nurse, had been trying to treat injured children but the house where she is staying has run out of clean water.

Israel controls the supply of fresh water to the Palestinian territory, with the pipeline cut off as their offensive against the region escalates.

UN experts have condemned the blockade as a form of “collective punishment”, a war crime, committed against the people of Gaza for attacks by the militant group Hamas.

Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn has called for the UK government to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the region – to protect innocent civilians, women and children.

At Prime Ministers Questions, the SNP Westminster Leader called for a ceasefire to enable the creation of safe corridors out of Gaza for innocent civilians, and for safe corridors into Gaza for food, water, medical and humanitarian supplies.

He also said the UK Government should  establish a refugee resettlement scheme similar to those set up for those fleeing Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

