Humza Yousaf branded ‘weak’ by senior SNP figure over Michael Matheson’s iPad roaming bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf branded ‘weak’ by senior SNP figure over Michael Matheson’s iPad roaming bill

The party heavyweight said it is now 50-50 over whether the embattled health secretary will survive to the end of next week.

Derek Healey By Derek Healey
SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.
SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

Humza Yousaf was facing growing pressure last night over Michael Matheson’s £11,000 iPad roaming bill, with a senior SNP figure saying the health secretary’s future is on a knife-edge.

The party heavyweight, who asked not to be named, argued the first minister had been made to look “weak” by refusing to sack Matheson.

He said it is now 50-50 over whether the embattled health secretary will survive to the end of next week.

Political rivals are calling for Yousaf to face a grilling from MSPs after refusing to answer questions on Thursday ahead of a statement by Matheson.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

The health secretary later admitted his teenage sons used his Holyrood-issued iPad to watch football matches while on holiday in Morocco.

He initially insisted the device had only been used for parliamentary work.

Matheson apologised to the Scottish Parliament and said he had not mentioned his family’s involvement earlier because he wanted to protect his children.

Matheson’s future in the balance

But a senior SNP source said that while the situation appears to be “more of a muddle than a fiddle”, it has put the health secretary’s political future “in the balance”.

He said: “I don’t think for one moment that Michael is dishonest or corrupt or deliberately intended to defraud but it just doesn’t really look very good.

“It’s made a difficult situation for the SNP worse.

“I don’t quite know if he’s going to be able to survive or not. If any more revelations were to emerge, I think that would be it finished.”

Michael Matheson MSP arriving at Bute House, Edinburgh. Image: PA

Labour and Conservative politicians have called on Matheson to consider his position following the revelations.

Some have also questioned Yousaf’s handling of the situation.

The source added: “Humza doesn’t come out of this very well. Whenever there’s a problem, it takes him ages to sort it out.

“It makes him look weak.”

Call for Yousaf to face MSPs

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy insisted Yousaf should set out his defence of the health secretary in Parliament.

He said: “The public and the parliament deserve to hear the first minister’s defence of Michael Matheson, and for it to be debated in public.

“Not least because he hid behind the SNP health secretary at FMQs last week, with the flimsy excuse the ministerial statement was yet to come.

Tory MSP Craig Hoy. Image: PA.

“But he must have known that, other than blaming his family, Matheson would do nothing to explain why the SNP’s timeline of events just didn’t ring true.”

However, other SNP figures gave Matheson their strong backing.

Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie said questions should instead be directed towards the phone company who allowed such a large bill to be accrued and Parliament for signing a deal with them in the first place.

He said he does not want to see a new health secretary have to learn the ropes as the NHS heads into its busiest period.

Fairlie said: “He’s got a good track record, he’s done a good job as our health secretary.

“The health service is going to be coming under sever pressure, it’s already under pressure. I want someone who is a safe pair of hands.

“From a personal point of view, I think he’s a decent, hard-working guy and I don’t think he deserves it.”

Conversation