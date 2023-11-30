Alex Salmond plots Westminster election comeback ahead of Aberdeen strategy meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond plots Westminster election comeback ahead of Aberdeen strategy meeting

The ex-SNP leader previously represented constituencies in the north-east as an MP and MSP, including as first minister.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Former First Minister Alex Salmond is plotting a Westminster comeback as he devises the Alba Party’s election strategy at a meeting in Aberdeen this weekend.

The ex-SNP leader, who lives in Aberdeenshire, previously represented constituencies in the north-east as an MP and MSP, including as first minister.

Mr Salmond hinted his party, formed in 2021, will likely run more candidates than ever before with the goal of pushing the SNP to negotiate for independence.

But that could cause a major headache for First Minister Humza Yousaf with his party facing a tough fight to hang onto key seats under pressure.

Asked whether he intends to run in the north-east, Mr Salmond said: “We’re meeting on Saturday in Aberdeen to discuss that very subject.

“What is certain is that Alba will give every elector in Scotland the opportunity to vote for a mandate to instruct the Scottish Government to negotiate independence.

“That will be available through Alba candidates, and hopefully through other candidates, to every elector in Scotland. I anticipate being a candidate in that process.”

He added: “I think it’s correct to say the number of candidates we’re expecting to have will be greater than hitherto.”

Alba Party MP Ash Regan. Image: DC Thomson.

It comes as Mr Salmond’s party announced plans in Edinburgh today to fight for a new law which would allow the Scottish Parliament to negotiate for independence.

The proposed policy will be spearheaded by Edinburgh MSP Ash Regan, who defected to the Alba Party in October.

Mr Salmond has consistently criticised the SNP’s failed plans in pursuit of independence.

His pro-independence group currently has two MPs at Westminster, but has never won any posts in an election.

Fife MP Neale Hanvey and former Scottish Government minister Kenny McAskill both defected to Alba two years ago.

Mr Salmond failed in his bid to return to Holyrood in 2021, while his party did not win a single seat at last year’s council election.

The exact date of the next Westminster election is not yet known – but Rishi Sunak will have to hold it before January 2025.

Polling has indicated Labour could make significant gains north of the border, while the SNP may be at risk of losing seats.

In the north-east, the Tories could still hold onto several key strongholds even if the party endures major losses elsewhere in the UK.

