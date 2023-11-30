Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison nominated for SWPL player of the month for November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison nominated for SWPL player of the month for November

The 20-year-old is currently the fourth top goalscorer in the SWPL with 13 goals from 14 games.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has been nominated for the SWPL player of the month award for November.

In November, the 20-year-old scored six goals in three matches against Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Spartans.

Her goals helped Aberdeen, who sit seventh in the SWPL table, secure vital wins against Motherwell – when she scored four of the Dons’ five goals and assisted the other – and Spartans.

Hutchison is currently the fourth top goalscorer in the SWPL with 13 goals from 14 games.

She is nominated for the player of the month award for November alongside Partick Thistle’s Rachel Donaldson, Rio Hardy of Rangers and Celtic’s Natalie Ross, who is originally from Ellon.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore explains reason behind withdrawal from Scotland U23s squad
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Celtic's Amy Gallacher and Jenny Smith in a SWPL match.
Analysis: Aberdeen Women's heavy defeat to Celtic not a true reflection of squad brimming…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women suffer heaviest-ever SWPL defeat in 13-0 loss to Celtic
Caley Thistle's Kirsty Deans in SWF Championship action
Caley Thistle Women eye place in final four of SWF Championship and League One…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Phoebe Murray.
ACL injury to SWPL debut: Aberdeen Women's Phoebe Murray unexpected start to her senior…
Chelsea forward Lauren James, right, takes on Liverpool defender Jenna Clark in a WSL match at Stamford Bridge.
Rachel Corsie: Should WSL games be broadcast during Saturday 3pm blackout?
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster encouraged by club's pledge on future investment and plan…
Pictures shows an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)
Sophie Goodwin: ACL issue more than just a sports injury - but a battle…
Image shows physiotherapist Aimee Clark alongside a picture of an ACL x-ray
Former Scotland hockey international Aimee Clark: My ACL injury hell inspired me to help…
Image shows graphic of an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) alongside four players - Laura Holden, Rachael Boyle, Kaylah Cruickshank and Laura Parsley - who have suffered an injury to their knee.
Excruciating pain, waiting lists, and the need for more research: North footballers reveal ACL…

Conversation