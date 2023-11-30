Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison nominated for SWPL player of the month for November

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has been nominated for the SWPL player of the month award for November.

In November, the 20-year-old scored six goals in three matches against Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Spartans.

Her goals helped Aberdeen, who sit seventh in the SWPL table, secure vital wins against Motherwell – when she scored four of the Dons’ five goals and assisted the other – and Spartans.

Hutchison is currently the fourth top goalscorer in the SWPL with 13 goals from 14 games.

She is nominated for the player of the month award for November alongside Partick Thistle’s Rachel Donaldson, Rio Hardy of Rangers and Celtic’s Natalie Ross, who is originally from Ellon.