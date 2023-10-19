Alex Salmond powers through storm to cast imaginary ballot in non-existent independence referendum

Alex Salmond tried to make political waves during Storm Babet by turning up at Strichen polling station on the day Scots were supposed to vote in a second independence referendum.

The former first minister is used to turning up for the cameras outside his local station, but on this occasion he was there to embarrass his former SNP colleagues for failing to deliver.

Nicola Sturgeon, before quitting as first minister, had called for a vote on October 19 but quickly found no way past the UK government or Supreme Court.

Her successor, Humza Yousaf, was left telling the SNP conference in Aberdeen this week that the next general election will be an opportunity to demonstrate support for leaving the UK.

While Mr Salmond determined to show up for the photo stunt today, much of Scotland was hunkered down as Storm Babet battered regions including the north-east.

He said: “October 19th 2023 was designated by the SNP last year as referendum day. But instead of a celebration of democracy to take the country forward, the SNP have abdicated any claim to leadership of the national movement.”

Mr Salmond was joined by supporters of his Alba party outside the Ritchie Hall.

Criticising his former colleagues, he said the new strategy to win a majority of Scottish seats at the next Westminster election will not work.

“The SNP are now caught in the Einstein definition of insanity – doing exactly the same thing time after time but claiming to expect a different result,” he added.

On Tuesday, Mr Yousaf addressed supporters at the P&J Live venue as he brought his party conference to a close.

He claimed a “sustained majority” for Scottish independence can be built by focusing on the “why” rather than the “how”.

He added: “At the next election, page one, line one of our manifesto will say vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country.”

The SNP was approached for comment.