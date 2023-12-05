Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

After days of snow and ice across the north of Scotland, the Met Office says heavy rain might cause disruption on Thursday.

By Bailey Moreton
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain. Image: Met Office
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain. Image: Met Office

A warning for “heavy rain” has been issued for the north-east just days after plunging temperatures and ice hit the region.

Wintry conditions have led to school closures across the north and north-east today as countless routes across the region are affected by ice.

Several schools have closed for the day, while others have cancelled bus transport or postponed the school day.

Several vehicles have also left the road, with many minor incidents reported.

Weather warning issued for rain in Grampian

The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the Grampian region for Thursday, in place from 6am to 12.59pm.

The area affected stretches from just north of Aberdeen down to Perth.

Forecasters say heavy rain will likely bringing some travel disruption and possible flooding.

Temperatures are likely to be slightly warmer, with an average of 6 to 7C.

A car flipped on its roof yesterday at South Deeside Road due to icy conditions. Image by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ice and snow cause disruption across the north

It comes after widespread disruption on north and north east roads the past week caused by ice, sleet and snow.

Some areas have experienced the coldest nights of the year so far.

According to the Met Office, -12.5C was recorded in Altnaharra, Sutherland, on Sunday.

Schools affected today by treacherous conditions

  • Highlands
  • St Clement’s School in Dingwall is closed.
  • Moray

Several schools have not been able to run busses today including Rothes Primary School, Craigellachie Primary School, Knockando Primary School and Aberlour Primary School.

icy roads elgin
Icy roads in Elgin along Reidhaven Street. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

Several bus routes have also been impacted to Speyside High School and Elgin Academy.

Milne’s Primary School asked parents to use their own judgement on whether it was safe to take their child into school.

Aberdeenshire school updates

Seven schools in Aberdeenshire are closed for the day including Lumphanan School, Monquhitter School, Ordiquhill School, Turriff Primary School and Turriff Academy.

Arduthie School in Stonehaven is closed due to a power cut.

Transport to Crudie School was cancelled yesterday but the school remained open. On Tuesday the school opted to close as conditions had not improved.

More than a dozen schools in Aberdeenshire have also had school transport impacted.

Transport was not operating to Aberchirder Primary School, Banchory Primary School, Bracoden School, Kennethmont School, King Edward School, Methlick School, Rothienorman School, and Tyrie School.

Several schools have had to change transport routes amid the icy conditions. These include Aboyne Academy, Alford Academy, Banff Academy, The Gordon Schools, Meldrum School and Academy, Mintlaw Academy, Towie School.

 

Travel disruption and slippery roads: Yellow warning for ice across the north extended

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The AWPR near Maryculter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two people taken to hospital following crash on the A90 near Milltimber
Outside of Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons opens in Aberdeen as drive-thru becomes Canadian coffee chain's first store in…
Emergency services on Bedford Road.
Man found dead at property in Aberdeen
The Stonehaven Co-op petrol station on Kirkton Road is being taken over by Tesco.
'Stonehaven needs competition': Petrol station's Tesco takeover confirmed as Co-op 'monopoly' takes a hit
The accident took place on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route. Google Maps.
AWPR clear after two-vehicle crash near Kingswells
Emergency services on Bedford Road.
Emergency services called to incident in Bedford Road in Aberdeen
Kris Leel standing next to the Guiding Light boat.
Heroic Peterhead fisherman saved five crewmen from sinking trawler after North Sea collision
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A computer repair shop owner left his friend with a bleed on the brain after stamping on his head during a drunken row. Stefan Gheorghe, 34, brutally beat his victim, a friend of five years, before phoning his sister in a panic while the man lay swollen and bleeding on the floor Picture shows; Stefan Gheorghe. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Shop owner left shoe imprint on friend's face and caused brain bleed
Findlay Anderson, the new head of corporate law at Gilson Gray.
Swift promotion for leading Aberdeen lawyer at Gilson Gray
Cameron Howey admitted he was "involved" in the sale of a Class A drug. Image: DC Thomson.
Drug dealer jailed after nearly £16,000 of cocaine seized in Aberdeen

Conversation