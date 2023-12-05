Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A warning for “heavy rain” has been issued for the north-east just days after plunging temperatures and ice hit the region.

Wintry conditions have led to school closures across the north and north-east today as countless routes across the region are affected by ice.

Several schools have closed for the day, while others have cancelled bus transport or postponed the school day.

Several vehicles have also left the road, with many minor incidents reported.

Weather warning issued for rain in Grampian

The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the Grampian region for Thursday, in place from 6am to 12.59pm.

The area affected stretches from just north of Aberdeen down to Perth.

Forecasters say heavy rain will likely bringing some travel disruption and possible flooding.

Temperatures are likely to be slightly warmer, with an average of 6 to 7C.

Ice and snow cause disruption across the north

It comes after widespread disruption on north and north east roads the past week caused by ice, sleet and snow.

Some areas have experienced the coldest nights of the year so far.

According to the Met Office, -12.5C was recorded in Altnaharra, Sutherland, on Sunday.

Schools affected today by treacherous conditions

Highlands

St Clement’s School in Dingwall is closed.

Moray

Several schools have not been able to run busses today including Rothes Primary School, Craigellachie Primary School, Knockando Primary School and Aberlour Primary School.

Several bus routes have also been impacted to Speyside High School and Elgin Academy.

Milne’s Primary School asked parents to use their own judgement on whether it was safe to take their child into school.

Aberdeenshire school updates

Seven schools in Aberdeenshire are closed for the day including Lumphanan School, Monquhitter School, Ordiquhill School, Turriff Primary School and Turriff Academy.

Arduthie School in Stonehaven is closed due to a power cut.

Transport to Crudie School was cancelled yesterday but the school remained open. On Tuesday the school opted to close as conditions had not improved.

More than a dozen schools in Aberdeenshire have also had school transport impacted.

Transport was not operating to Aberchirder Primary School, Banchory Primary School, Bracoden School, Kennethmont School, King Edward School, Methlick School, Rothienorman School, and Tyrie School.

Several schools have had to change transport routes amid the icy conditions. These include Aboyne Academy, Alford Academy, Banff Academy, The Gordon Schools, Meldrum School and Academy, Mintlaw Academy, Towie School.