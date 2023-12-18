Rishi Sunak denies Tories could be wiped out in north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Rishi Sunak denies Tories could be wiped out in north-east

The prime minister's visit comes just weeks after Moray secured a total of £38 million investment from the UK Government.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth military base in Moray, Scotland. Image: PA.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth military base in Moray, Scotland. Image: PA.

The prime minister claims he is not concerned the Tories could be wiped out north of the border as he made a visit to Moray where MP Douglas Ross is standing down at the next general election.

Rishi Sunak visited RAF Lossiemouth on Monday where he thanked military personnel for their sacrifice ahead of Christmas.

The visit comes just months after Moray Council secured a combined total of £38 million from two different UK Government schemes.

Elgin is poised for a massive refurbishment after confirmation of a surprise £20m boost in a pledge to help so-called “run-down” towns.

And Moray will receive a further £18m from UK ministers in its third round of levelling up funding.

Quizzed by the P&J on whether the party could lose Moray at the next election, Mr Sunak deflected and claimed his trip was to “say thank you to our troops”.

On the government investment for Moray, he said: “We’re investing directly in communities, working in partnership with the local authorities and others to make sure we can deliver change for people across Scotland.”

‘We remain confident’

Speaking to journalists at the military base, he was further asked if he was concerned about an electoral wipeout north of the border.

“No, I’m not actually”, he said.

“We remain very confident about both what we’re accomplishing and delivering in Scotland and the response that we’re getting from people on the ground.”

Mr Ross and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, two of the party’s most high-profile MPs are standing down at the next general election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Group captain Jim Lee (right) station commander and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (second right) during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth. Image: PA.

However, Mr Ross intends to stay on as a Highlands and Islands MSP at Holyrood and as leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Polls show the Tories have been lagging far behind Labour in recent months. Sir Keir Starmer’s party is expected to win back the keys to Downing Street if opinion polls are replicated at an election.

But in many seats across the north-east and Moray, the party will instead go head to head with the SNP.

‘Very disappointing’

Mr Sunak also weighed in on the prospect of further income tax rises in Scotland, which he said would be “very disappointing”.

It comes ahead of Tuesday’s draft Scottish budget, where Finance Secretary Shona Robison will unveil the government’s tax and spending plans for 2024-25.

The Scottish Government is reportedly considering introducing a new higher rate 45% tax band for earnings over £75,000 to plug a £1.5 billion black hole.

Mr Sunak told journalists: “Scotland is already the highest taxed part of the UK. And the Scottish Government has received record funding from the UK Government – an extra half a billion in the autumn statement.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting with military personnel at RAF Lossiemouth. Scotland. Image: PA.

“It’s important now the Scottish Government take responsibility for their finances.

“But what we’re able to do because we’ve managed public spending sensibly is deliver a tax cut for everyone in Scotland and across the UK.

“The rate of national insurance is going to be cut from 12% to 10% from January which will deliver a typical person in work a tax cut worth £450.

“I know that he cost of living remains the most important challenge facing families across Scotland and the UK.”

‘Bit of a cheek’

Ms Robison hit back at the prime minister, saying he had a “bit of a cheek” to make such remarks.

Speaking during a visit to a community cafe in West Lothian, she said the cut in national insurance payments for workers was “pre-election positioning by the Tories, entirely at the expense of public services”.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison will deliver the Scottish budget on Tuesday. Image: PA.

Insisting that “these are not our values or our priorities”, the Deputy First Minister added: “What I would say to Rishi Sunak is he has got a bit of a cheek, pitching up in Scotland to say anything given his autumn statement is deprioritising public spending.

“To have a real terms cut to the NHS in England is an astonishing position at a time when services are still recovering from Covid.

“Clearly that’s not something we can follow and wouldn’t want to follow.”

Conversation