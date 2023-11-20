Elgin town centre makeover gets £18 million cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin town centre makeover gets £18 million cash boost

The 'levelling up' award comes less than a year after Moray Council's previous bid was snubbed.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Major plans to transform Elgin’s town centre have been given a major £18 million funding boost.

The money aims to help the Moray town’s makeover as part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up programme.

It comes just weeks after the refurbishment project received an unexpected £20 million from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

And it’s less than a year after the local authority’s previous plea for Levelling Up cash was snubbed, leaving locals bitterly disappointed.

The fresh cash will go towards the Elgin town centre masterplan, a blueprint for redevelopment which was approved in 2021.

Elgin’s town centre is set to be transformed.

As part of the makeover, planning chiefs want to reopen derelict and unused buildings in the heart of the town.

That includes the Grade B listed Elgin Club on Commerce Street, which has been shut for more than 20 years.

It’s hoped the historic building can be transformed into a 14-bedroom high quality hotel for tourists visiting the area.

The derelict former Jailhouse Nightclub, which was only opened for 18 months in the 1990s before a devastating fire, is likely to be repurposed.

It’s hoped a new social space for students will be opened, along with a community arts centre inside a currently vacant property.

Work will be done to improve traffic control measures, new disabled parking will be provided, and town planners want to create more of an outside cafe culture.

Cooper Park is also likely to benefit from a makeover, with a pond being brought back into active use, new seating, and boat and paddle board hire.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The funding is a welcome boost for Scottish Tory chief Douglas Ross, who serves as the area’s local MP.

He was among those unhappy when Elgin was previously unsuccessful in its application for cash.

The Holyrood Conservative leader said: “I am absolutely delighted that this huge amount of funding has been awarded.

“This money will go a long way to helping to regenerate Elgin and the surrounding area.

“It is particularly pleasing that Moray Council’s bid has been successful, given the understandable disappointment when we missed out when previous funding was allocated.”

‘Fantastic news’

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “This is fantastic news and my thanks go to all the council officials who worked so hard to ensure this bid would get the green light.

“Our council has bold and ambitious plans to regenerate our communities – including Elgin – and it is extremely welcome that has been recognised by the UK Government.”

The UK Government Levelling Up scheme was first brought forward by Boris Johnson, and aims to regenerate town centres and other community schemes.

In previous funding rounds, areas in the north and north-east such as Shetland and Inverness have benefited from cash.

The programme allows Westminster to bypass Holyrood, sending cash directly to local communities.

However, that has sparked political rows with SNP ministers regularly claiming they should be the ones deciding where the cash should go.

