How Shetland spaceport promises jobs for a new generation, as countdown starts for summer lift-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics
Scottish politics

How Shetland spaceport promises jobs for a new generation, as countdown starts for summer lift-off

One of the faces behind the ambitious project explains how schools and industry are already on board the vision to make Scotland the space leader in Europe. Adele Merson reports.
Adele Merson Adele Merson
SaxaVord Space Port on Unst, Shetland. Image: Supplied.
SaxaVord Space Port on Unst, Shetland. Image: Supplied.

From our mobile phones to the cereal we eat in the morning, space influences our everyday lives even when we don’t realise it, says one of the leading figures behind Shetland’s new spaceport.

And while that influence can largely go unnoticed, the team at SaxaVord Space Port in Shetland think they can get people looking to the stars.

“Imagine you’re a young child growing up in Shetland – there is a space port now that they could go and work for, and do a whole variety of jobs there,” says operations director Scott Hammond.

History was made last month when the SaxaVord site, on the small island of Unst, became the UK’s first space port for vertical rocket launches.

Now, the team is confidently looking towards the first launches this summer.

It is a venture that could prove transformational for the islands with promised jobs and the potential to inspire a new generation towards space.

Estimates suggest the spaceport will directly support up to 200 jobs with another 600 throughout the rest of Scotland.

Will there be a jobs boost?

In an interview for The Stooshie – DC Thomson’s Scottish politics podcast – Mr Hammond said “everybody gets excited” when they see space in a job advert – but often assume they can’t get involved.

He is keen to dispel that idea, pointing to a “massive amount” of crossover with skills in industries such as oil and gas.

Then there are all the other roles for any growing business, like HR and accounting.

“We need people that are really get up and go and want to make this happen and are excited by what we are trying to do”, he told our podcast.

Scott Hammond, deputy CEO of SaxaVord, the space port in Shetland, says the site could lead the way in Europe. Image: Supplied.

Inspiring children

It’s an exciting story in the making for Unst – the UK’s most northerly inhabited island and home to fewer than 700 people.

Locally, the spaceport wants children to see the industry playing a part in their community.

There is a well-established Space Education Working Group in Shetland which links agencies including the council and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

This group has been able to deliver opportunities from basic class visits to an astronaut job camp, and annual events to promote careers in the industry.

Mr Hammond says: “One of the schools has completely changed its syllabus around space. So when they do maths, they use space as the issue.

“They do geography, they use space. That’s to inspire those children.”

He accepts it will take time to grow the industry, but adds: “I’m convinced the opportunities for young children in Shetland and the Highlands is amazing.”

How it all began

The SaxaVord Space Port, a former RAF radar station, is co-owned by Frank and Debbie Strang. 

They bought the site 15 years ago with initial plans to turn it into an eco-tourism attraction.

SaxaVord spaceport
SaxaVord hopes to launch vertical rockets this summer. Image: SaxaVord UK Spaceport/PA Wire.

But a new opportunity opened up when the UK Government started to look for potential sites for vertical launches of small rockets carrying satellites.

Four other spaceports are planned across Scotland – Space Hub Sutherland in the Highlands, Spaceport 1 in the Western Isles, Prestwick Spaceport in South Ayrshire and Spaceport Machrihanish in Argyll.

But SaxaVord Space Port is the only one with the licence in place for vertical rocket launches and Mr Hammond thinks it is an ideal location, citing its high latitude, among other factors.

He said: “It all comes down to geography, maths and physics.

“You cannot fly over population centres or busy sea lanes, or busy air traffic routes.

“There is nothing between us and the arctic – the north pole.”

‘We’ve got to think in terms of Europe’

He believes Shetland’s new spaceport could lead the way across Europe.

He said:  “We cannot just think in terms of Scotland and the UK. We’ve got to think in terms of Europe.

“Europe only has one vertical launch space port. It’s in South America in French Guiana. It has nowhere else to put its rockets and satellites up to space.

“Last year, America launched about 160 rockets. Europe managed three so we really need to have that access to space.

He added: “We don’t realise it but in our daily lives almost everything is affected by space. We’ve all got our mobile phones, they rely on space technology.

Frank Strang and his wife Debbie, co-owners of SaxaVord spaceport in Unst on the Shetland Islands. Image: SaxaVord/PA.

“If you’re eating your breakfast in the morning, a lot of the health of the crops will be determined using space technology and earth observation.”

Asked one year from now – what would he like to see happen – Mr Hammond says: “By then, we will have completed two pads. Two rocket hauls.

“Basically, I would like to have seen two minimum launches by then. Maybe one sub-orbital, that goes into space but doesn’t achieve orbit and one orbital.

“I’m confident we’re going to do that.”

Listen to the full interview on The Stooshie podcast here

Tags

Conversation

More from Scottish politics

SaxaVord Space Port on Unst, Shetland. Image: Supplied.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Lift-off for Shetland spaceport
SaxaVord Space Port on Unst, Shetland. Image: Supplied.
No more cash for delayed and over-budget hospitals in Aberdeen
SaxaVord Space Port on Unst, Shetland. Image: Supplied.
Humza Yousaf 'won't pre-empt' whether A96 Aberdeenshire section will be dualled
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law charged with drug offences
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have said fines don’t go far enough in tackling fly-tipping (PA)
Just 51 fly-tippers referred to prosecutors despite 284,762 reports
SaxaVord Space Port on Unst, Shetland. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeenshire school forced to teach some pupils online and classes merged due to teacher…
SaxaVord Space Port on Unst, Shetland. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen business owners warn new firms won't move to Union Street without business rates…
SaxaVord Space Port on Unst, Shetland. Image: Supplied.
'You don't meet too many people like Roddy Balfour': Tributes after death of former…
Humza Yousaf XL bully ban Scotland
Humza Yousaf says Scotland will replicate ban on XL Bully dogs
SaxaVord Space Port on Unst, Shetland. Image: Supplied.
Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry aims to set sail in May - but plan could sink without…

Conversation