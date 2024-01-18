Repeat drink-driver caught on way to Asda – to buy more alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Repeat drink-driver caught on way to Asda – to buy more alcohol

Roy Charles had been drinking at home during a day off work just before Christmas when he decided he didn't have enough alcohol.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A repeat drink-driver has been handed a roads ban after driving to Asda to buy more alcohol – despite already being more than three times the limit.

But instead of taking a 15-minute walk to his local Asda in Portlethen, the 52-year-old opted to jump in his car and drive.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose did not give a narrative of the offence other than to say it happened at 3.10pm on December 22 2023.

Fined and banned

Defence agent Neil McRobert told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “That day was a day off for him and he’d been drinking at home.

“He decided he required more alcohol and drove to the locus to purchase further alcohol.”

Mr McRobert added: “He acknowledges, candidly, that it’s very much a walking distance from his house to the shop.”

The solicitor explained a member of the public had spotted Charles and, suspecting him of drink-driving, contacted the police.

Mr McRobert also acknowledged his client had a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2010.

Charles, of Whinpark Circle, Portlethen, pled guilty to driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Charles £520 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

