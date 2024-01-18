Repeat drink-driver caught on way to Asda – to buy more alcohol

A repeat drink-driver has been handed a roads ban after driving to Asda to buy more alcohol – despite already being more than three times the limit.

Roy Charles had been drinking at home during a day off work just before Christmas when he decided he didn’t have enough alcohol.

But instead of taking a 15-minute walk to his local Asda in Portlethen, the 52-year-old opted to jump in his car and drive.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose did not give a narrative of the offence other than to say it happened at 3.10pm on December 22 2023.

Fined and banned

Defence agent Neil McRobert told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “That day was a day off for him and he’d been drinking at home.

“He decided he required more alcohol and drove to the locus to purchase further alcohol.”

Mr McRobert added: “He acknowledges, candidly, that it’s very much a walking distance from his house to the shop.”

The solicitor explained a member of the public had spotted Charles and, suspecting him of drink-driving, contacted the police.

Mr McRobert also acknowledged his client had a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2010.

Charles, of Whinpark Circle, Portlethen, pled guilty to driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Charles £520 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

