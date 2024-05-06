Chris Deerin: At 25, Scottish parliament still has the potential to make lives better – but we have to vote for it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Deerin: At 25, Scottish parliament still has the potential to make lives better – but we have to vote for it

Now, there is discussion about what a quarter-century of Holyrood has amounted to. Has it all been worth it?

Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar, campaigning for devolution in 1997. Image: Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar, campaigning for devolution in 1997. Image: Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
By Chris Deerin

I always forget how great voting feels until the moment comes around again.

I’m caught unawares by the emotions that accompany placing your X in the box – the sense of community and responsibility, of being a part of something bigger than yourself, moistens my eyes. From the volunteers manning the polling station, to the steady flow of people arriving at the doors, to the physical act of voting itself, elections mark a profound coming together.

Whatever the outcome, voting matters. If your side triumphs, then you’ve done your bit to put the right people in charge. If it loses, then you’ve still registered your resistance, in however small a fashion. It’s the taking part that counts.

There are five votes in my lifetime that have affected me more than the others. The unlined, lithe young man who voted Labour in 1997 did so with an overwhelming sense of excitement and optimism. The devolution referendum came freighted with history. In the independence referendum, my No vote was deeply felt, as was my No to Brexit.

And then there was the first election to the Scottish parliament, on May 6, 1999. Today marks the 25th anniversary of that occasion.

Labour was always going to win, and Donald Dewar was always going to be first minister. There was security in that – Labour had created the parliament, and Dewar, as its key architect, was the obvious person to be trusted with husbanding devolution through its earliest years.

Piercingly smart, experienced, bookish, reliably untucked, and drolly funny, Dewar provided the new institution with a comforting, lawyerly, churchly father figure. He was so unmodern in aspect that he might have been sent forward from a 19th century kirk to keep us right.

A Labour-Lib Dem coalition was the right kind of government for the moment, too. It soothed Scotland’s social democratic soul. It was decent, well-meaning, and fully believed in devolution.

Reality of Scottish parliament didn’t live up to excitement

The current Holyrood building was some way off completion, and so the new parliament met in the Church of Scotland’s austere General Assembly Hall on Edinburgh’s Mound.

We hacks who covered its doings for our daily bread were located across the Royal Mile, in an ancient, tall, narrow building with a dangerously steep stone staircase. I was on the top floor which, if nothing else, made every day leg day.

The Scottish parliament set up temporary home at the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly Hall on the Mound, Edinburgh, in 1999

I look back on it all fondly, even if the reality was more mixed and, at times, frustrating. A bagpiper set up residence outside the press building and would blare away for hours at a time – this was charming at first, but soon led to furtive discussions about the creation of a “sniper for the piper” fund.

The excitement of being at the heart of an important democratic moment in Scotland’s history quickly faded, as the reality of parliament’s focus and limitations clarified. Some MSPs were more impressive than others (nothing changes). It wasn’t the most exciting place, and lacked the shimmer of global import that quickens the blood when one enters the Palace of Westminster. The Dog Fouling (Scotland) Act became, somewhat unfairly, a measure of devolution’s ambitions.

Today’s Holyrood is angry and divided

Now, 25 years on, there is discussion about what a quarter-century of Holyrood has amounted to. Has it even come anywhere close to fulfilling its potential? Has it all been worth it?

To be clear, the Scottish parliament is going nowhere. Those who grumble about its necessity perhaps forget how peripheral Scotland was at Westminster, the lack of heat and light and time applied to policy, all decisions taken by a coterie of Tory men who most Scots hadn’t voted for. That was a sub-optimal situation.

Throughout Western society, politics has grown more divisive, with controversial figures like Donald Trump becoming more popular. (Image: Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

What we have now is an institution that is flawed, angry and divided. One that, for too many years, has arguably been focused on the wrong things.

But you could say the same for Scotland as a whole. In fact, you could say that this is merely one symptom of wider Western society. Look at the state of the US, of Westminster, of the broad rise of populists focused on identity politics and the inculcation of division. Scotland has hardly been alone in gazing intently at its own navel.

We have the power to change direction

Politics across the developed world has been through disruption after disruption, as it has confronted economic decline, environmental panic, demographic deterioration, technological change and the shifting of power eastwards.

Nothing lasts forever – even SNP hegemony – and, ageing and weary as I am, I remain an optimist

If this drove America towards Trump, and England to Brexit, it led north Britain to the consideration of independence. We have elected SNP governments for two-thirds of devolution’s lifespan, and those governments have inevitably concentrated on breaking up the UK. Of course they have – it what’s they’re for. And it’s what the voters chose, over and over again.

This is what democracy means. The electorate gets what it wants. Many have wanted to talk about, and vote (and vote again) on independence. The state of our schools, hospitals and economy came a distant second. We are now paying the price for that neglect.

Will John Swinney turn things around for the SNP and Scotland, as he is promising? Image : Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Perhaps John Swinney will shift the dial on this – he’d better, if he wants to avoid getting walloped at the general and Holyrood elections. Perhaps he won’t. But, as the polls shift, this matters less than the welcome sight of democracy correcting itself.

Nothing lasts forever – even SNP hegemony – and, ageing and weary as I am, I remain an optimist. Holyrood is, ultimately, an instrument of our will. If we want its next 25 years to be better than its first, we must vote for it.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

