Nicola Sturgeon called Aberdeen FC Covid breach statement a ‘complacent abomination’, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon called Aberdeen FC Covid breach statement a ‘complacent abomination’, inquiry hears

Texts revealed at the UK Covid inquiry show the former first minister's fury over a club statement issued by Aberdeen FC in the pandemic.

By Alasdair Clark
Nicola Sturgeon Aberdeen FC
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's fury over the rule breaches was revealed in the text messages made public for the first time. Image: DC Thomson.

Nicola Sturgeon described a statement from Aberdeen FC after two players tested positive for coronavirus as a “complacent abomination”, according to texts revealed at the UK Covid inquiry.

The players had earlier been caught breaching lockdown rules.

Eight Aberdeen players were pictured visiting a city centre bar in August 2020, breaching the protocols in force at the time.

Jonny Hayes, Michael Devlin, Scott McKenna, Matty Kennedy, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch, Craig Bryson and Bruce Anderson all apologised for the “error of judgement”, which forced two games against St Johnstone and St Mirren to be postponed.

A text sent by Nicola Sturgeon to Jason Leitch. Image: Covid-19 Inquiry
A text sent by Nicola Sturgeon to Jason Leitch. Image: Covid-19 Inquiry

In a text shown at the UK Covid-19 inquiry – which is sitting in Edinburgh – National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch was shown a message he was sent by Ms Sturgeon.

Linking to the August 6 statement, Ms Sturgeon said: “This statement – from a club that’s just allowed its players to breach the rules – is a complacent abomination.”

In another conversation between Prof Leitch can be seen urging then sports minister Joe FitzPatrick to force Aberdeen to cancel its games rather then postpone, meaning they would forfeit the points.

“I think postponing rewards bad behaviour, cancelling and forfeiting the points seems much more appropriate,” he said.

A follow up conversation between Jason Leitch and Joe FitzPatrick MSP. Image: Covid-19 inquiry

The games were eventually postponed and played at a later date.

The incident involving the eight players was one of several breaches by high profile figures which prompted an angry response from politicians.

In a briefing days after the bar visit was revealed, Ms Sturgeon used the incident to issue a “yellow card” warning to Scottish football.

Asked whether she would cancel the return of football games on August 11, Ms Sturgeon said: “We can’t have privileged football players deciding they are not doing that and just to decide not to bother.

“This can’t go on. What are we going to do about it? I want to get to a situation here where clubs and players live up to their responsibilities because I don’t want the price of this to be paid by fans who want to watch football even although they can’t go as normal.”

She added: “Let me end by putting this as clearly as I can in language that the football world will understand. Consider today the yellow card.

“The next time it will be the red card because you will leave us with absolutely no choice.”

More from Scottish politics

Roysth-Europe ferry plan 'on hold' after funding delay
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 20th June '19 Raigmore Hospital, Inverness where a Corn snake has been found in the grounds.
Raigmore maternity plans put on hold in budget squeeze
Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union take part in a rally in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).
Pay claim is ‘modest step’ towards restoring teacher salary levels, says union
Residents have less money to spend, according to the report. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen workers over £45,000 worse off because of lagging income growth
Mother and baby meeting with a health visitor at home. Image: Shutterstock
More health boards failing to deliver health visiting standards after shock Angus revelations
Image: DC Thomson
80 die in hospital blunders as doctors warn departments are unsafe
Nicola Sturgeon said she had 'nothing to hide' over Covid messages. Image: PA.
Covid bereaved considering police complaint over Nicola Sturgeon's deleted WhatsApp messages
Disgruntled patients can often seek compensation. Image: DC Thomson
NHS Highland £13.5m legal bill among highest in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon deleted all Covid Whatsapp messages - and Jason Leitch called deletion 'a…
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf defends inviting controversial Turkish leader Erdogan to Scotland