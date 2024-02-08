Calls for ‘ban’ on health centre closures after Burghead and Hopeman decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for ‘ban’ on health centre closures after Burghead and Hopeman decision

Scotland lost nearly 90 GP surgeries in the past decade, while nearly one in 10 closed their lists to new patients.

By Adele Merson
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross wants to ban GP surgery closures in Scotland. Image: PA.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross wants to ban GP surgery closures in Scotland. Image: PA.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross wants to see a ban on GP closures, and the potential reversal of decisions to shut health centres after community anger across the north and north-east.

The call is likely to tap into public anger at the loss of community facilities like in Burghead and Hopeman, in his Moray region.

Residents there now have to travel to Lossiemouth for appointments.

Campaigners continue to push for improved healthcare in the two coastal communities.

Across the country, Scotland lost nearly 90 GP surgeries in the past decade, while nearly one in 10 closed their lists to new patients.

In Aberdeen, Rosemount Medical Group closed in 2019 due to a lack of GPs and Carden Medical Centre announced its closure at the end of 2021.

Practices across the north-east – including in Braemar  – have also handed back their contracts to the NHS in recent months after struggling to recruit doctors.

‘Damning indictment’

Mr Ross described GP closures as a “damning indictment” of “atrocious” NHS workforce planning under the SNP.

He said: “Patients in areas such as Burghead and Hopeman have had to deal with the impact of losing their medical practices due to failures in the recruitment and crucially, the retention of staff, in Moray.

“GPs and nurses are absolutely exhausted and are leaving in their droves because they have no confidence in Humza Yousaf’s failing plan to improve health provision in rural parts of Scotland.

Protest at the closure of Burghead and Hopeman branch surgeries in 2023. Image: Hazel Lawson/DC Thomson.

“The SNP’s push to centralise our NHS is forcing patients, especially in rural areas, to travel further for essential treatments.”

The Tory leader will make the call to ban the closure of any local health services during a speech in Edinburgh on Friday about the challenges the NHS faces.

A key part of the plan will propose writing in statute that a facility cannot be shut down without a replacement building being in place.

Mr Ross said: “We would also review local facilities that have previously closed, such as Burghead and Hopeman, to see if reopening them is feasible.”

Who will pay for it?

But it raises questions over how the policy to reopen closed surgeries would be funded.

The party says services will be reviewed to see where they can be reopened at “good value for money” but also considering “blank spots” for services.

It also states it will take pressures off the NHS by focusing on prevention and tackling preventative illnesses and reinventing the “large savings” back into the NHS.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to increasing the number of GPs in Scotland. There are currently just over 1,200 trainee GPs coming through the training system in Scotland. 35 additional GP training posts were created last year and another 35 will be added in 2024 as part of a record annual expansion.

GPs are under increasing pressure across Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

“Health boards and health & social care partnerships are responsible for the planning and delivery of primary medical services in their areas based on the needs of their patients and the best delivery models for services as these change over time.

“We are investing over £1.2 billion in general medical services in 2023-24 including £190 million on the multi-disciplinary team workforce to support GPs and practice teams, ensuring more people get the right care in the right place at the right time.”

Conversation