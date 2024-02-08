‘Unusual rescue’ after bulb-thief badger gets stuck in Kemnay garden planter for hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Unusual rescue’ after bulb-thief badger gets stuck in Kemnay garden planter for hours

The animal was released back into the woodland after the ordeal.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The badger was stuck in a garden planter in Kemnay. Supplied by New Arc Wildlife Rescue Date; 07/02/2024
The badger was stuck in a garden planter in Kemnay. Supplied by New Arc Wildlife Rescue Date; 07/02/2024

A badger has been rescued after being stuck for hours inside a wooden planter at a property in Kemnay.

A resident thought someone was trying to break into his home when he heard knocks on the downstairs window on Saturday morning.

However, he realised that the alleged thief was a badger that had climbed the planter in the garden to eat his plants’ bulbs.

The animal was pawing at the window trying to find a way down but being unable to do so.

The resident then called the New Arc Wildlife Rescue charity in Ellon so the badger could be released again into the woodland.

‘Unusual rescue’ of badger stuck in Kemnay planter

Paul Reynolds, wildlife rehabilitator and co-manager of the charity drove to the scene to rescue the stuck animal.

The 36-year-old told the P&J that he did not expect to see the badger inside the planter.

The badger got stuck in the planter after eating the bulbs. Supplied by New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

He said: “It was a very unusual rescue situation. When I arrived at the property, I started looking under the planter, but I couldn’t see it.

“You don’t expect to come across a badger just sitting in a planter.”

The animal rescue expert explained how the badger may have ended up in the bizarre situation.

He said: “Badgers can climb very well but they don’t really jump.

“I think it was enticed to climb up by the smell of the bulbs and was not very confident in getting down, so it started digging and ended up at the bottom of the planter.

“It couldn’t get any further and pretty much buried itself. It couldn’t move and was scared.”

Stuck badger rescued and freed into the woodland

Mr Reynolds explained how he successfully rescued the badger from the Kemnay garden.

He said: “I restrained the badger, and I gave it a quick look-over. There were no obvious injuries.

The badger makes its way back home after being freed. Supplied by New Arc Wildlife Rescue

“It was a very healthy badger and a very strong one.

“It was also very well fed, but it had obviously spent a few hours inside a planter digging around and eating all the bulbs.”

He then placed the animal inside a carrier and took it to a woodland area around 300 yards from the property, where badgers can often be found.

“I opened the carrier and off she went. She also seemed to know where she was going,” he concluded.

