Braemar medical practice led by ‘incredibly dedicated’ GP to hand back NHS contract

Braemar Health Centre will no longer be able to provide NHS medical services by the end of the year.

The rural Aberdeenshire practice currently provides care to over 700 patients.

With the nearest ambulance stationed 17 miles away, the Braemar practice, run by sole partner Dr Donald Cruickshank for 29 years, has provided much-needed care to residents in the area.

However, Dr Cruickshank and the centre’s staff team have admitted they are unable to continue after failing to recruit a new GP to replace the retiring associate GP.

As a result, the Braemar Practice has given notice of the intention to hand back the contract with NHS Grampian to provide general medical services, on December 5.

Continuing on ‘is simply not possible’

Dr Cruickshank, who has been recognised for his dedication to offering these lifeline services, said it had been a difficult decision.

He said: “I think everyone in the community will know that this is not the position I wished to be in, however, continuing as I am is simply not possible.

“It has been both an honour and a privilege to serve the patients and community of Braemar, as their GP, for more than 29 years.

“I will continue to advocate for my patients whilst working with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) to ensure that future healthcare provision for the village is community and person-centred.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Braemar community for the incredible support they have given me over the years.”

Intend to provide ‘robust and sustainable’ service to Braemar

The practice staff and Dr Cruickshank have been praised for delivering “exceptional” 24/7 care to residents in Braemar and the surrounding area over the years.

Only last year, it was voted the best GP surgery in Scotland for the quality of care offered to patients.

AHSCP said they will continue to work closely with the GP and local community as they look to ensure the continued delivery of primary care services to Braemar residents.

Janine Howie, partnership manager for South Aberdeenshire, added: “Dr Cruickshank has shown incredible dedication to his patients, and we are very thankful for all he has done for all his patients across this very rural area.

“The practice has tried to recruit a new GP however, this has not been possible and as a result, Dr Cruickshank has had to take this difficult decision.

“It is our intention to work closely with Dr Cruickshank and the community to ensure that we can provide a robust and sustainable service to the Braemar community going forward.

“I appreciate that this is an uncertain time for those registered with the practice, however, the practice will continue as normal over the next four months and there is no need for patients to take any action.”

They added AHSCP do not “anticipate any job losses” at the practice.

Deeply worrying news

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, praised Dr Cruickshank for his “immense dedication” but added it was worrying news for many.

He said: “This announcement is deeply worrying and underlines the incredible pressures that practices in rural communities such as Braemar are facing.

“We have known this has been on the cards and has been a concern over the last two years and I have been in discussions with the community about how health provision in Braemar can move forward.

“But patients will now understandably be worried about the practice’s recruitment struggles, its future and how it will impact them getting an appointment locally in the town.

“The knock-on effect of patients not being able to see their GP is putting huge pressure on our overstretched A&E departments.

“It is completely unacceptable to expect residents to travel 55 miles to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as their only alternative.”

Mr Burnett said he will be writing to health secretary Michael Matheson to ask what measures will be taken to ensure the future of Braemar’s medical practice.