Aberdeen GP reveals why you can’t get an appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen GP reveals why you can’t get an appointment

Dr Chris Provan says too many GPs are exiting general practice because of unsustainable workloads. Moves are underway to change how people access their local doctor.

Dr Chris Provan has seen many changes over his 30 years as an Aberdeen GP. But current staffing shortages are a major concern. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dr Chris Provan has seen many changes over his 30 years as an Aberdeen GP. But current staffing shortages are a major concern. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

For anyone worried about how difficult it is to secure appointments with your local GP, Aberdeen-based doctor Chris Provan has some news for you.

It’s going to get harder.

Dr Provan, an Aberdeen GP for more than 30 years, says that increasing shortages caused by an inability to train and retain GPs means patients can no longer automatically expect a doctor’s appointment.

Instead, they may have to make do with a pharmacist, a physio or even a “care navigator” — the new word for GP receptionists.

Patients will be “guided in other directions,” says Dr Provan, who in November will become the new chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners Scotland, an advocacy group that looks after the wellbeing of GPs.

This should free up space for GPs to only see those that most need help.

Crucially, it will also help reduce the number of appointments Dr Provan and his colleagues squeeze into each day, a number that often stands at more than 40.

The high workload is pushing older doctors into retirement and recent graduates off to countries such as Canada and Australia for less punishing conditions.

Dr Provan at his Elmbank surgery in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We don’t have enough staff,” says Dr Provan. “And we have increasing pressure on the system. Over the last 30 years patients are getting more complicated because they have multiple illnesses, it’s an older population, people’s expectations have increased.

“It’s a great job, but it’s just the pressure of volume.”

‘Scary’ stats highlight GP work pressures in Aberdeen

Dr Provan is aware some people extend little sympathy to GPs, who are relatively well-paid.

He’s also keenly attuned to complaints that it is impossible to see a doctor these days.

But he says too many GPs already sacrifice a normal life for their patients, and the cracks are showing.

Pharmacies will take some of the workload of GPs. Image: Shutterstock

According to the RCGP’s latest wellbeing survey, two-thirds of Scottish GPs already feel they are working at 110% capacity. Two-thirds, at least once a month, reach a stage where they think they can no longer cope.

“It’s those type of figures, which are a bit scary, which are leading people to retire,” Dr Provan says. “We need a national conversation about what we do about this.”

‘We’re in danger of being a floating medical school’ says Aberdeen GP

Dr Provan uses his own Elmbank Group Practice — next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary — to illustrate just how much staffing levels have fallen by.

Despite a huge increase in demand, Elmbank still only has seven GPs; the same number it had when Dr Provan was a trainee there.

In that same time, the accident and emergency department across the road at ARI has gone from four doctors to about 20. The number of hospital consultants has gone up by 30%.

“This is not a moan, it’s just where we are,” Dr Provan says. “And I really value my hospital consultant colleagues.

Dr Provan wants better working conditions for GPs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“But we need to think about how we retain our GPs, and we need to retain them so they can train the next generation.”

One solution is to recruit more from overseas.

Dr Provan praises the UK’s “world-renowned” international medical graduates (IMG) training scheme. But too often that investment is wasted — 28% of GPs leave the UK after the training ends.

“We’re in danger of being a floating medical school for other places in the world,” Dr Provan says.

Locums brought in to run north-east GP surgeries

The lack of GPs has already had repercussions in the north and north-east.

General practices are generally run by a group of GPs as a business, with the NHS giving them a set amount of funding.

However, over the past few months, some practices facing staff shortages have been forced to end their contracts with the NHS.

Locums — effectively freelance doctors — are then brought in to run the surgeries.

A practice in Inverurie was about to go down this route in September before a rescue plan was hatched.

Inverurie Medical Practice was close to handing back its contract to the NHS. Image: Google

Last week, the Braemar Health Centre revealed its sole full-time GP was planning to retire without a replacement.

Dr Provan says the problem is especially acute in the north of Scotland because it is difficult to convince GPs to relocate.

But wherever locums are brought in, it is the public that loses out.

“There is a big impact on patients,” Dr Provan says.

“They lose that relationship and continuity with a GP.

There’s huge evidence that having more GPs improves the health of the population and continuity with a team or a GP means that you health is better.”

Should we cut the number of Aberdeen GP appointments available a day?

For Dr Provan, the aim is to bring the number of daily face-to-face appointments for GPs down from its current rate above 40 to a more manageable 25.

This would benefit patients, but also doctors, some of whom are dangerously close to their own limits.

“I know some GPs who are on antidepressants and anxious and are not well themselves,” the Aberdeen doctor says. “If you look at the stats on GPs health, we’re more likely to commit suicide than the general population.”

Dr Provan says even he can feel daunted by the big list of patients he faces when he comes into work.

Dr Provan watches Aberdeen FC to help cope with work pressures. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s makes you feel a bit anxious,” he admits.

However, he praises the team he has around him at Elmbank. Plus, he has other coping mechanisms.

“I’m an Aberdeen football fan,” he says. “I go and shout at 22 men chasing a ball, which I think is very therapeutic.”

And while he still loves his job, it has got more intense over the years.

“It does give you a sense of satisfaction,” he says. “There’s just slightly less of it.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Blan Bremner and her husband have been bothered by a pulsating noise for five years. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It’s pinging through my body': Is modern technology making this woman and her husband…
A Health Survey for England published in 2021 estimated that almost 26% of adults in England were obese (PA)
Virtual services recommended to tackle obesity crisis
NHS waiting lists are currently 7.6 million – the highest since records began in 2007 (Jeff Moore/PA)
Government hands NHS £250m in bid to tackle waiting times
Cereal boxes often use bold colours to grab a customer’s attention (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sugary cereals and yoghurts must remove child-friendly packaging – health group
Children’s airways can be more sensitive to asthma triggers when they go back to school, a charity said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Asthma attacks needing hospital visits ‘could triple after schools return’
Study shows promise of Parkinson’s therapy for alcohol use disorder (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Study shows promise of Parkinson’s therapy for alcohol use disorder
George Gunn carried out the study as part as part of his undergraduate dissertation at UHI Inverness
Inverness is 3.5C hotter than rural Highlands - is it down to closely-packed housing…
An expert warned the Government must support the health service to deliver its Major Conditions Strategy effectively (Jeff Moore/PA)
Government ‘must support health service’ to deliver Major Conditions Strategy
The Welsh health minister hit back at Health Secretary Steve Barclay over NHS comparisons (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Welsh health minister accuses Barclay of ‘naked political hit’ in NHS comparison
An information sign at Tower Hill in central London for the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) (Yui Mok/PA)
Cities must look to non-Ulez options to tackle air pollution, Starmer says