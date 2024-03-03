Labour MP warns George Galloway will bring ‘circus’ to Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour MP warns George Galloway will bring ‘circus’ to Westminster

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray claimed the firebrand politician will use his victory in the Rochdale by-election as a platform for his own interests.

By Derek Healey
MP George Galloway. Image: Supplied
George Galloway will bring a circus to Westminster after being elected following heavy campaigning on the issue of a ceasefire in Gaza, Labour MP has warned.

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray claimed the firebrand politician will use his victory in the Rochdale by-election as a platform for his own interests rather than helping local people.

Galloway, leader of The Workers Party of Great Britain and a former Labour MP, won with 12,335 votes – more than 5,000 votes over second placed independent David Tully – after focusing much of his campaign on the plight of Palestinians.

Prime Minster Rishi Sunak described the result as “beyond alarming” as he warned UK democracy is being targeted during the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

But Galloway hit back at Sunak, saying the Conservatives were “crushed” during the vote and he is now the one with a democratic mandate.

Ian Murray MP

Murray told us that he does not expect to engage with the Workers Party MP and claimed he offers nothing to Parliament.

Murray said: “The problem is that he’s supposed to be a Member of Parliament for Rochdale. He’s as much a member as every other MP and he’s got a job to do.

“I suspect he’s not going to do that job and will just use the platform for his own interests. That is the real disappointment about the election result.

“He will make a circus of himself. He did it before when he won in Bethnal Green, and in Bradford.

“He’ll come in with a big circus. Everyone will want to talk to him because he’s a story.

“But beyond what he said in the campaign about Gaza he has absolutely nothing to offer – and even less to offer the people of Rochdale.”

Fear and division

Labour warned Galloway will stoke “fear and division” and claimed he only won because it dropped candidate Azhar Ali for suggesting Israel was complicit in Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Galloway used his victory speech to take aim at leader Sir Keir Starmer.

He told Starmer: “You have paid, and you will pay, a high price for the role that you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine in the Gaza Strip.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the InchDairnie Distillery in Glenrothes, Fife. Image: PA

Asked whether there is a risk Starmer’s position on Gaza could cost Labour votes at the next General Election, Murray said: “I think there’s a risk of overblowing all this stuff.

“We passed a motion against all odds a week ago calling for a ceasefire, which is what people were asking for and demanding.

“It’s a foreign policy issue over which the UK as a whole has very little impact – and an opposition party has even less.

“I think going into the election, the cost of living and the economy will be at the forefront.”

Democratic mandate

Asked about Sunak’s criticism of his campaign, Galloway told Sky News: “We’re talking about little Rishi Sunak in the fag-end of his prime ministership.

“Don’t talk to me as if he’s come down from the mount with tablets of stone, that the things he says are somehow meant to awe me… I’ve got the democratic mandate here, he didn’t even second, he didn’t even come third.”

Galloway hung up the phone after being approached for comment by us and did not respond to further attempts to make contact.

Conversation