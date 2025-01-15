Invergordon woman who lost mum in Covid pandemic issues vaccines roll-out warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Invergordon woman who lost mum in Covid pandemic issues vaccines roll-out warning

Melanie Newdick criticised NHS Scotland's policy of GP surgeries transferring responsibility for vaccinations to health boards.

By Adele Merson
Melanie Newdick, from Invergordon, gave evidence at the UK Covid Inquiry. Image: UK Covid Inquiry.
Melanie Newdick, from Invergordon, gave evidence at the UK Covid Inquiry. Image: UK Covid Inquiry.

A Highland woman whose mum died after contracting Covid in a care home outbreak warns Scotland’s new vaccine system isn’t fit for rural areas.

Melanie Newdick, a member of Scottish Covid Bereaved group, appeared at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday, where she laid out her concerns.

The 54-year-old lost her mum Christine Newdick to the virus on January 22, 2021 after taking her out of Kintyre Care Home in Invergordon following an outbreak.

A total of 47 residents in care homes in the area died after a large community outbreak of Covid-19 in late December 2020.

She described the week leading up to her mum’s death as the “loneliest week of her whole life”, as she battled to get care for the 77-year-old.

At the UK Covid Inquiry on Wednesday, she said vaccines were not delivered with the same pace across Scotland, particularly in remote and rural areas.

“The part of Scotland where I live, a very remote part of Scotland, the delivery slowed before Christmas came, so some people didn’t get the vaccine as early as they could which could have had impacts for them,” she said.

Covid vaccination message
Vaccines are no longer delivered by GP practices. Image: PA.

Ms Newdick also criticised Scotland’s approach to delivering vaccines since April 2023,  with all types of vaccinations transferred from GP surgeries to health boards.

Knowing she was going to travel down to London, she rang the vaccination helpline to find out when she could get an appointment for her flu vaccination.

“I could have gone to a clinic today 20 miles from home between 1pm and 3pm”, she told the inquiry.

“I could go to a clinic tomorrow 220 miles from my home, which is the next one available.”

Ms Newdick added: “In the Highlands, where I live, it’s geographically the same size as Belgium. It’s got two and a half percent the population but we have to use the same centralised health system.

“It doesn’t work for a rural community. Who is going to drive 220 miles for a vaccine?

“I’m very keen on vaccines but even I’m not going to do that. We need a system that’s going to work for the population it serves and not a central one size fits all policy.”

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said it has been running the winter vaccination programme since October.

She added: “The programme is coming to an end so we are focusing on drop-in clinics”.

Vaccinations for key workers

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old said she has “questions” over how decisions were made around vaccinations for key workers.

She said: “When we had the initial vaccines for care home residents, care home workers couldn’t get the vaccine at the same time.

“In our local care homes, that’s how Covid went into the care homes from a community outbreak through the staff and then 47 people died in my local town just in care homes from that.”

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “We’ve been running the winter vaccination programme since October.

“The programme is now coming to an end so we are focussing on drop-in clinics.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is committed to responding to both the UK and Scottish Covid-19 inquiries, as learning lessons from the pandemic is vital to prepare for the future.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on the detail of evidence being considered by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.”

Conversation