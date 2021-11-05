Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘They got it wrong’: Scottish Conservative says Owen Paterson should have ‘faced the music’

By Rachel Amery
November 5, 2021, 12:44 pm
Owen Paterson resigned as a Tory MP.

A Conservative MSP says the Tories “got it wrong” over the Owen Paterson controversy.

Earlier this week Boris Johnson tried to push a vote through the House of Commons to change the way MPs are disciplined in a bid to block the suspension of Conservative backbencher Owen Paterson.

There was a backlash from opposition parties to the calls, leading to a U-turn and to Mr Paterson resigning as the MP for North Shropshire.

Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson says his colleagues south of the border “got it wrong” and said the vote in Westminster was “wholly inappropriate”.

‘It sends out a bad message’

Mr Simpson said: “They definitely did get it wrong.

“They shouldn’t have taken the stance they did and the vote was wholly inappropriate.

“It shouldn’t have taken place.

“Owen Paterson should have faced the music and taken his medicine, so yes they got it wrong.

Owen Paterson

“It doesn’t matter which party the MP is from.

“You shouldn’t be taking money, in this case vast amounts of money, and lobbying on behalf of whoever gave you the money.

“It sends out a bad message.

“[The government] arrived at the right place, but they should never have been here in the first place and I hope they can reflect on that.”

Mr Simpson added he was also “comfortable” with MPs and MSPs having a second paid job outside parliament, but added “as long as it doesn’t impede your job”.

Calls for review at Holyrood

Following the scandal in the House of Commons, Mr Simpson is now calling for a review of disciplinary procedures in Holyrood.

He is now planning to take forward a member’s bill to see whether or not MSPs should face recalls.

The Recall of MPs Act 2015 allows constituents to recall their MP at Westminster and call a by-election, however this does not apply to Holyrood.

Mr Simpson said: “The interesting thing about this is if Owen Paterson had faced the music, he could have faced a recall vote by his constituents.

“That can’t happen to MSPs so I will be introducing consultation on a member’s bill to examine this question.

“I think it is something we should take seriously.

“It actually stems from the case of Derek Mackay – when he resigned [from Holyrood] he was never seen in parliament again.

“But I now want to extend this to include the power of recall.”

How 6 Scottish Conservatives helped save sleaze row MP from suspension

