Strong winds force NorthLink Ferries to cancel and amend scheduled sailings

NorthLink Ferries have amended their shipping schedule for this weekend due to strong winds being forecast across the north-east.

The ferry service has announced that Saturday night sailing will not stop in Orkney as planned, instead going straight from Aberdeen to Lerwick.

NorthLink operates ferries between the Scottish mainland and Orkney and Shetland.

On Thursday they announced some changes to their weekend schedule as well as warning travellers that further amendments may be made.

***Advance Warning of Disruptions*** Sat 6th Nov 2021 Northbound Sailing MV Hrossey was sched to depart Abdn for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) & Lerwick at 1700 Due to forecast MV Hrossey will now dep 1600 sailing direct to Lerwick Kirkwall call cancelledhttps://t.co/xs7xfl33mW — NorthLink Ferries (@NLFerries) November 5, 2021

What changes have been made?

The ferry scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 5pm on Saturday evening will now depart at the earlier time of 4pm.

It will sail directly to Lerwick, not stopping in Kirkwall as it usually would, due to the forecast.

Sailings between Scrabster and Stromness across the Pentland Firth have also been changed.

While the 9am ferry from Stromness will leave on schedule, the 12pm ferry back will leave at the earlier time of 11.15am.

It is due to arrive in Stromness at 12.45pm.

***Advance Warning of Disruptions*** Sat 6th Nov 2021 Pentland Firth Due to forecast MV Hamnavoe amended sched 0900 ST-SC operate to timetable

1200 SC-ST dep 1115 ETA 1245

1645 ST-SC & 1900 SC-ST under review Update this afternoonhttps://t.co/xs7xfl33mW — NorthLink Ferries (@NLFerries) November 5, 2021

The sailing scheduled for later on Saturday are still under review, all latest updates will be shared on the NorthLink website.