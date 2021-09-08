Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Attack golf’ but no ‘Hollywood shots’ for Robert MacIntyre at Wentworth

By Steve Scott
September 8, 2021, 11:00 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 5:12 pm
Robert MacIntyre is ready to have a lash at Ryder Cup qualification at Wentworth this week.
It’s `attack golf’ for Robert MacIntyre this week at Wentworth, but no `Hollywood shots’.

The Scot just needs a second place for an automatic Ryder cup slot if other things fall in his favour at the BMW PGA Championship, but he’s fired up and ready.

‘Don’t chase what’s not there’

MacIntyre feels his driving ability ts perfect for Wentworth.

“We step on the first tee, it’s attack golf,” he said. “That’s the way I play.

“The end result will be what it will be. I am looking at it more this week than normal because normally I would just turn up and play. There’s more go about me this week.

“You have to play good. But the course allows you to play smart and I struggled to do that in the past weeks because I wasn’t switched on. I had a chat with (caddie) Mike (Thomson) and it was agreed that was something we needed to work on.

“If you are out of position, just get back into position. Don’t try Hollywood shots. Don’t chase what is not there.”

‘Robert has been great all year’

European captain Padraig Harrington is certainly aware of MacIntyre and didn’t rule out a potential wildcard should he fall short of an automatic spot.

“Robert has been great all year,” said the Irishman. “He has really been up there.

“He’s a tenacious player and that is the kind of player you would like in a Ryder Cup. There is a lot going for Robert for sure, if he gets in the team or he gets a pick.”

For his part, Bob would be happy to give Harrington a tough decision on Sunday night.

“There’s a lot can happen which could potentially change his picks,” reasoned the Scot. “If I am sitting in the top five coming down the stretch on Sunday, then I’ve done something right and he’s going to have a problem on his hands.

“That’s where I want to be. In a position where a god back nine will get me into position to win.”

‘The style of golf I play suits this place’

And Wentworth should be a place where he thrives, he feels.

“The course is perfect,” he said. Thick rough, firm greens, running fairways. It’s the way a real test of golf should be.

“The style of golf I play suits this place. If I can drive the way I normally do, I have no worries about what is going on.”

MacIntyre took a week off, played golf and shinty with his friends back home, and is now refreshed.

“Mentally I was done, but a week off was perfect,” he said. “I had a couple of games of golf with my pals. If it’s good weather and you get a chance to go and play Loch Lomond, you have to take the chance.

“But it’s not really playing golf when you are out with your pals. It’s enjoying it and having a laugh and that’s what it was.”

