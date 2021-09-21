Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryder Cup 2021: Rory McIlroy will keep his cool this time at the Ryder Cup on US soil

By Steve Scott
September 21, 2021, 4:36 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 10:28 am
Rory McIlroy will keep his cool at Whistling Straits this week.
Rory McIlroy feels he got too emotional at his last Ryder Cup in the USA and won’t be as animated as he was on Sunday five years ago.

McIlroy lost to Patrick Reed in singles at Hazeltine in a cut and thrust match but he admits he learned a key lesson that day.

‘Playing all five, it’s a lot of golf’

‘I hit a wall on the back nine against Patrick (Reed) that day’

“I certainly will try to not be as animated and I’ll try to conserve some energy,” he said. “It’s a long week. Whether I play all five (sessions) again, we’ll see, but it’s a lot of golf.

“It’s a lot of energy just playing, then trying to beat who you’re playing against. If you try to beat the crowd, as well, that seems like a bit of an impossible task.

“I will try my best for this team and I’ll try to play the best golf I possibly can, but I sort of learned quite a few things from 2016. I hit a wall on the back nine against Patrick (Reed) that day, and I want to make sure that that doesn’t happen again.

“The most animated I’ve been in my career has been at Ryder Cups. It just brings something out of you that you don’t get playing individually.

“There’s something more there when you’re playing as part of a team, and everything you do doesn’t just affect yourself but affects the other 11 players, the captain, the vice captains, all the support team.

“A lot of emotion comes out, but you still have to try to control that, as well.”

‘There’s a lot of continuity in our team’

It’s now a decade since Rory made his Ryder Cup debut as a 20-year-old at Celtic Manor, and he’s quite certain why Europe have been successful in that time.

“The Ryder Cup has got bigger, but some things haven’t changed for us as Europe,” he said. “There’s a lot of continuity in our team, and I think that’s been part of the reason for our success.

“Paris was the biggest yet. I don’t feel like playing away is getting any easier. If anything it’s probably getting a little tougher.”

The inspiration in the European team room is always the same, he thinks.

“We play for each other,” he said. “I think that’s the best thing that you can do. You play for the guys that are beside you.

“You play for everyone that’s helping our team try to win this week. You’re obviously playing for your country and your continent and I guess your Tour in some way, as well.

“But most of all, we play for each other.”

The numbers are the theme for Europe this week

This week’s theme for Europe is the 164 players who have played for Europe, with the team video shown on Monday night released on social media and featured extensively in the team room.

“We have this thing this week where we’ve all been given a player number, so there’s been 164 players that have played for the European Ryder Cup team, or GB&I way back in the day.

“That’s a pretty small group of players. I’m No. 144; I think Lee (Westwood) is No. 118. But then you just look at all the players before you, and you look at Bernd Wiesberger who’s making his debut this year who’s No. 164.

“It’s a small collection of people that have played for Europe in the Ryder Cup. That’s been one of our big focus points this week. Just being here is very special and being part of a European team.”

“The video for us last night to put it into context. 570 people have been into space. I think over 5,000 people have climbed Everest. 225 have won a men’s major.

“When you sort of break it down like that it’s a pretty small group and it’s pretty cool.”

