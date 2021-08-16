Cycling great Mark Cavendish to visit north-east in Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish has been confirmed as the first rider for this year’s Tour of Britain.

The celebrated cycle race will conclude in the north-east next month following a stage running from Stonehaven to Aberdeen.

Organisers have today confirmed Cavendish, one of the greatest sprinters of all time, as the first cyclist in the event.

Who is Mark Cavendish?

Mark Cavendish has won a record of 34 stages in the prestigious Tour de France, a record he shares with the legendary Eddy Merckx.

He has previously started 11 Tours of Britain, finishing nine, and led the race for two days during 2007.

The Isle of Man native has won 10 stages of the British event, more than any other rider in the modern event.

Cavendish will lead the Belgian Deceuninck – Quick-Step team in this year’s Tour of Britain.

He said: “It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain.

“It is a race where I have always enjoyed success and I am really looking forward to racing with what I know will be a strong Deceuninck – Quick-Step team.

“It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people that have supported throughout.”

Where will Tour of Britain go in north-east?

The eight and final stage of this year’s Tour of Britain will be held in the north-east on Sunday, September 12.

The nationwide event will begin in Cornwall a week earlier in Penzance.

Aberdeen will mark the furthest north the Tour has ever reached.

The 107-mile north-east stage will begin in Stonehaven at 10.30am before a climb over the Cairn O’Mount.

Aboyne and Ballater are also included in the Deeside section of the route it heads to Aberdeen through Tarland and Westhill.

The winner of the Tour of Britain is expected to be crowned on the Beach Esplanade shortly before 3pm.