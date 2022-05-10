Masters champion Scottie Scheffler commits to Genesis Scottish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler commits to Genesis Scottish Open

By Steve Scott
May 10, 2022, 11:00 am Updated: May 10, 2022, 12:00 pm
Masters champion and World No 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Masters champion and World No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

World No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has committed to return to the Genesis Scottish Open this July.

The 25-year-old, who won his first major title at Augusta just two weeks after assuming the top place in the Official World Golf Rankings, will play at the Renaissance Club near North Berwick on July 7-10.

Scheffler made his Scottish Open debut at the Renaissance a year ago. He has since made his Ryder Cup debut and secured four wins in the first four months of 2022.

Four wins in four months

He took over as World No 1 in winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. But the big win was the a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy at Augusta National two weeks later.

Scheffler finished a creditable tie for 12th in his links golf debut at Renaissance last year. He went on to be tied 8th in his first Open Championship a week later.

“I enjoyed the week at the Scottish Open last year. I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club in July for the start of an exciting two weeks in Scotland,” he said.

“I had heard a lot about the event and the Rolex Series before I played for the first time, and it lived up to it. A lot has happened for me since then, and I’m hoping to keep that good feeling going over the summer.

“Last year was my first trip to Scotland. I can’t wait to play in front of the Scottish fans again, and hopefully see a bit more of this beautiful country.”

Scheffler hadn’t won a pro tournament when he was picked for the US Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. He had a memorable debut, beating Jon Rahm in the singles.

The Texas-based player claimed his first PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open in February. He claimed his second win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational just three weeks later.

First co-sanctioned event between the major tours

Already confirmed for the Genesis Scottish Open field are defending Open champion Collin Morikawa and major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The event is the first to be co-sanctioned by the DP World and PGA Tour as part of their strategic partnership. Finishes will count for both the FedEx Cup rankings and the Race to Dubai. There will be an equal split between members of both tours.

The event has a new sponsor in Genesis, the Korean luxury automotive company. The Scottish Government has also renewed their commitment of the championship through VisitScotland.

As part of the new deal, the event is guaranteed the prime pre-Open Champion slot in the schedule until 2025.

