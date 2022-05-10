Shetland Spaceport moves closer to lift off with third rocket deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland Spaceport moves closer to lift off with third rocket deal

By Simon Warburton
May 10, 2022, 11:00 am Updated: May 10, 2022, 6:35 pm
SaxaVord Spaceport.
SaxaVord Spaceport inks third rocket agreement.

SaxaVord UK Spaceport based at the former RAF base on Unst has inked a third rocket company deal following an agreement with Astra Space.

The move comes hot on the heels of tie-ups between the Shetland site on the Lamba Ness peninsula with US-based ABL Space Systems and Scottish rocket company Skyrora for launches.

Lamb Ness peninsular.
Site of SaxaVord Spaceport on the Lamba Ness peninsula in Unst with features of former WWII Skaw radar station

California-based Astra Space and SaxaVord will partner to provide orbital launch services to a growing satellite market. Subject to the entry of definitive agreements and regulatory approvals, launches of the Astra rocket are expected to start in 2023.

The contract follows Historic Environment Scotland (HES) withdrawing objections to proposed development on the site.

Previously, the agency looking after Scotland’s historic environment had refused what is called a ‘Scheduled Monument Consent’ due to the impact the project would have on the nationally important WWII Skaw radar station at Lamba Ness.

“Astra is a company on pace to establish a successful track record,” said SaxaVord director of business development Robin Huber.

“We look forward to working with their team to build new launch capabilities in the UK.”

Astra transports and connects launch systems to a concrete pad for launches.
Ivan McKee.

“This agreement between SaxaVord Spaceport and Astra is great news for Shetland and represents another step towards our shared ambition of bringing vertical launch satellite capability to Scotland,” added Scottish trade minister Ivan McKee.

“Companies like this are vital to achieving the aims of our National Strategy for Economic Transformation that will support a nation of entrepreneurs and innovators in areas like small satellite technology and Scotland’s growing space industry.”

Aiming for first orbital launch

The privately-funded spaceport will consist of three launchpads on Unst, the UK’s most northerly inhabited island.

The goal is to host 30 launch events per year for a range of launch service providers (LSPs) supporting industries and services including telecommunications, media, weather and defence.

Timelines are tight with the target of delivering the first orbital launch from UK soil after the third quarter of this year.

“The additional inclinations, flexibility and launch capacity that this partnership enables will allow us to meet the needs of Astra’s customers and align with SaxaVord UK Spaceport’s economic investment and environmental goals,” said Astra VP business operations Matt Ganser.

Hundreds of new jobs expected

“This new partnership between Astra and SaxaVord UK Spaceport is another great example of the strong interest from the international space community in operating from UK spaceports,” noted UK Space Agency director of commercial space Matt Archer.

“By attracting global partners and developing a home-grown launch industry, we can cater for the diverse needs of small satellite manufacturers and operators, while benefitting people and businesses across the UK.”

The facility is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.

