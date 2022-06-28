COMMENT: The DP World Tour’s reality is that it has always been a feeder to the PGA Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COMMENT: The DP World Tour’s reality is that it has always been a feeder to the PGA Tour

By Steve Scott
June 28, 2022, 8:56 pm
The Saudis are playing "outside the ecosystem" of men's pro golf, said FP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

What has been tough for some to accept cannot be denied now. The DP World, formerly European Tour, has and will never be a competitor to the PGA Tour.

The “strengthening” of the strategic partnership between the two tours announced on Tuesday by chiefs Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley still made play of partnerships and equality.

But instead it’s a bulwark against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, and one that largely confirms the DP World as a feeder tour.

‘The pinnacle of the men’s professional game’

There’s an admission of as much in the European Tour’s own statement. In announcing that the ten players not otherwise exempt on the Race to Dubai each year will now get full PGA Tour cards and membership, it describes the US circuit as “the very pinnacle of the men’s professional game”.

Had this arrangement been in place for the 2021 season, Perthshire’s Calum Hill – and Oban’s Robert MacIntyre – would both currently have PGA Tour cards.

That, in some eyes, will be the advance. There’s a tangible route from the DP World Tour to the PGA Tour that previously didn’t exist.

But in other eyes, the DP World Tour just became “PGA Tour Europe”.

Of course the top players from Europe always wanted the better fields, more ranking points and bigger money in America. That’s been true ever since Peter Oosterhuis and Seve Ballesteros blazed their trail in the 1970s. It’s true now, with most players – certainly Hill and MacIntyre – openly aspiring to play in America.

Europe did, and still retains, an order of autonomy. But it’s a junior partner in this alliance, and with this enhanced arrangement it’s basically accepted the junior place in golf’s ecosystem.

Refuting rumours

The alternative, some thought, was a competing alliance with the Saudis and LIV. But Pelley stressed that he hadn’t spoken to them in over a year, refuting rumours that he’d been at LIV’s first event at Centurion earlier this month.

He also drew a clear demarcation between the Saudis’ involvement in other sports and in golf.

“We never received a formal written offer from Golf Saudi,” he said. “Unfortunately Golf Saudi has elected to play outside the ecosystem of golf.

“They play inside the ecosystem of Formula 1, they play inside the ecosystem of the Premier League Football, and they do in women’s golf, where I am a board member of the LET.

“If they are interested to play inside the ecosystem and not launch a rival tour that is detrimental to the game at large, then I personally would be open to having a conversation.”

But that conversation is unlikely to take place now with Pelley and the DP World Tour in so tight with Monahan and the PGA Tour.

Going with the Saudis – a move certain to be hugely unpopular with the majority of fans and, more increasingly, sponsors – was probably a non-starter.

For some – players, agents, officials and fans – who still harbour a belief that the DP World Tour could compete with the US Tour, it will be a bitter pill to swallow.

But really, it’s always been a reality.

