Tiger Woods arrives in St Andrews and heads straight for the Old Course

Tiger Woods has arrived for the 150th Open as the buzz for the championship on the Old Course starts to wind up.

The three-time Open champion – twice at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005 – arrived in Fife on Saturday. He walked the Old Course during the evening with a putter in hand.

He was accompanied by caddie Joe LaCava, close friend and current PGA champion Justin Thomas, and Thomas’ caddie Jim ‘Bones’ McKay.

Woods did some putting and a few chip shots from around the greens, but did not attempt to hit any long clubs.

Practice on Sunday

On another glorious day at the Home of Golf, ⁦@TigerWoods⁩ is out early with ⁦@JustinThomas34⁩ pic.twitter.com/hjdTiMCPP2 — Steve DiMeglio (@Steve_DiMeglio) July 10, 2022

On Sunday morning in glorious sunshine Woods and Thomas returned for a full practice round. They were accompanied by a large number of fans arriving early for practice, as well as TV crews and media.

The great champion was not moving freely and limping at times, but it seems that nothing will stop him playing on Thursday. Before that, he’s due to play in the Celebration of Champions event on four holes of the Old Course on Monday evening.

Highlights from Sunday were a practice bunker shot from the Road Hole Bunker that nearly went in and two kick-in birdies on the front nine. He ended the five hour plus round driving the green 20 feet behind the pin at the 18th, although he left his eagle putt short.

‘Would I be surprised if he challenges this week? No.’

Woods declined to speak, but Thomas said his friend looked good.

“His swing looks as good as ever, it really does,” he said. “Would I be surprised if he challenges this week? No.

“I’ve learned better than to challenge anything about him.”

Thomas admitted he’d been trying to get Old Course secrets out Woods, who has played in five Opens at St Andrews.

“I’ve been picking his brains a little bit, but there’s always going to be a little withholding of information,” said Thomas.

“But I’m trying to needle him to get as much out of him as I can. Because he’s done pretty well around this place.”

‘It’s my favourite course in the world’

Tiger is in town. pic.twitter.com/PKaeL2iL2j — St Andrews Links (@TheHomeofGolf) July 9, 2022

Woods had indicated his determination to play in the 150th Open as far back as April, after he returned to golf following his devastating car crash in Los Angeles in February of last year.

He returned to play at the Masters at Augusta and played all four rounds despite being clearly in pain from injuries resulting from the crash. After that event, Woods said it was his firm intention to return to the site of his first two Open wins.

“I am looking forward to St Andrews,” he said. “That is something that is near and dear to my heart.

“I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the Home of Golf, it’s my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one.”

There was some doubt when Woods withdrew after three rounds from the PGA Championship in May and then did not compete at the US Open last month.

But his arrival in Ireland last week for the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am event last week all but confirmed his presence at St Andrews.

Woods played at the great Irish links at Ballybunion with friend Rory McIlroy later in the week before crossing over to St Andrews.