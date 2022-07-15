STEVE SCOTT: Is this the last time we’ll see Tiger Woods on the Old Course at St Andrews?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It could be the last time. But like the Rolling Stones, we don’t know.

‘He should be wearing red’, said someone in the gallery, referencing Tiger Woods’ customary colour for his final rounds on Sundays.

In keeping with the almost overwhelming goodwill for Tiger on the Old Course this 150th Open, the wag was swiftly shouted down and shamed.

The crowds were out, in their Tiger onesies for one last time, shouting for his attention, giving a deafening roar when a birdie putt dropped at the third.

A bookending of 27 years

For some, like this writer, it was possibly a bookending of 27 years.

I walked a few holes with Tiger Woods on his Old Course debut in 1995, just to see the cut of this new phenomenon’s gib.

He was skinnier than Will Zalatoris in those days, in a garish white St Andrews Links sweatshirt. But he was lithe, athletic and with a blinding smile, clearly having a ball.

The years that followed were infinitely more serious and successful. He won two Opens at St Andrews playing blindingly brilliant golf.

But there were few smiles in those days. It was all game-face and focus, he was always head to toe in corporate Nike garb including that Sunday red. There were security guards walking with him wherever he went.

There was awe and respect for Tiger then, but little love. In golf in Scotland, though, everybody loves you when you’re down and out.

Tom Watson discovered this. When he was winning five Opens in seven years, Watson was admired but not loved. Only when he went through successive agonies trying to win a sixth did he become adored by the Scots as few before him.

Tiger’s the same. Debilitated by his many injuries – those caused by golf, over-training, and last year’s fearsome car accident – he now walks a bit like an old friend did. Only that friend was in his 80s and had a hernia.

‘It’s still Tiger Friggin’ Woods’

But it’s still Tiger Friggin’ Woods, as another (not native) wag in the crowd pointed out. They were five to six deep right along the perimeter of the ropes on the right on the front nine.

And they were three-deep on the ropes on the far left, on the back nine. From over there it’s a bit like trying to watch a game at Tannadice, but from the east corner of the main stand at Dens Park.

The vast majority were there for one last look, hoping for a miracle. That birdie at the third raised hopes. The three-putt at the fourth restored reality. In the end it was a 75, for nine-over.

He certainly felt the love, from both his fellow players and the fans.

“Rory gave me a tip of the cap. J.T. did the same,” he said. “From a players’ fraternity level, it’s neat to see that and feel that.

“You could feel the warmth and you could feel the people from both sides.

“I had a few tears. And I’m not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything.”

‘I put my heart and soul into this championship’

In great company at tonight’s Past Champions Dinner. The last few days have been so wonderful, and I cannot wait for a historic week of golf ahead. pic.twitter.com/XCv9Amth9B — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 12, 2022

He was annoyed he wouldn’t be here for the weekend, but appreciated that the fans still backed him.

“I felt that as I was coming in,” he said. “The people knew that I wasn’t going to make the cut, but the ovations got louder as I was coming home.

“I put my heart and soul into this championship over the years. And I think the people have appreciated that.

“Life moves on. And I think that’s what people understand. And they knew my circumstances this year. I was just hoping to play this one event this year. And I was lucky enough to get three majors in.

“I have no plans now. Zero.”

So we don’t know. The Open may return to the five year cycle of visits to St Andrews, and be back in 2027. Or it may revert to the old schedule, and not come back until 2030 – that seems to be what Tiger’s been told.

Woods doesn’t know whether he’ll be physically able to play even in five years’ time.

“I’m not retiring,” he stressed. “I certainly feel that I’ll be able to play more Opens, I just don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here.”

Will he come back again?

Tiger Woods waves his cap, but doesn’t stop on the Swilcan Bridge. Walking up teary-eyed toward the green. What a scene. This obviously means everything to him. pic.twitter.com/meYZyNSzxZ — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) July 15, 2022

You’d hope, like Bobby Jones in 1936 and 1958, and Jack Nicklaus this week, he’d return even for old times’ sake.

“I’m sure my son will probably want me to come back here and play,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to have an honorary membership to The R&A.

“I have my locker there now, right when you walk in. And because of that I’m able to get a tee time,” he added, laughing.

You feel, like St Andrews did for those great men of golf, the whole town would turn out for him if he did.