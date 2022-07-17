Nearly 500 make qualifying bid for Senior Open at Gleneagles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Ryder Cuppers, title winners and even ex-international footballers are among the nearly 480 players trying to qualify on Monday for the Senior Open at Gleneagles last this week.

There are 48 qualifying places in the field to join the former Open champions on the King’s Course. Ernie Els, Sandy Lyle, Paul Lawrie, Padraig Harrington, Tom Lehman, Mark Calcavecchia, David Duval and Darren Clarke are all playing.

Four venues for 48 qualifying places

What an evening ☀️ What a 1st tee ⛳️ Can’t wait to see this full of spectators next week for the @RandA @euLegendsTour Senior Open presented by @ROLEX 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5d7ymz2UFu — Gleneagles Golf (@GleneaglesGolf) July 15, 2022

And it’ll be a shootout over 18 holes at four different venues – Blairgowrie’s Rosemount and Landsdowne courses, Ladybank in Fife and Glenbervie in Stirlingshire. 12 spots are available at each course.

The Ladybank field includes 1995 Ryder Cup hero Philip Walton, Jack Nicklaus’ son Gary, and the man who “speed engraves” the Claret Jug every Open Sunday, former Fife pro Garry Harvey.

Local players Derek Paton, Paul Wytrazek, Martin Hastie and Donald McKay have entered at the Fife course.

At Rosemount, the field includes former Players’ champion Len Mattiace from the USA, Ryder Cup player Steven Richardson and former European Tour Rookie of the Year Scott Henderson.

Blairgowrie’s own Tom McLevy, a former Scotland amateur international and club champion, has also entered.

Crerar aims for third successive Senior Open

Over on the neighbouring Lansdowne course, Panmure pro Andrew Crerar is trying to qualify for the third year in succession. Former PGA Tour player Scott Dunlap and European Tour winner Stephen McAllister are also bidding for a place there.

At Glenbervie, former Wales and Manchester United star Clayton Blackmore is attempting to qualify. David Gilford, the former Ryder Cup player is also in the field.

The Senior Open begins on the King’s Course at Gleneagles on Thursday. As well as the former Open champions, Colin Montgomerie, Ian Woosnam, Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk and Jose Maria Olazabal are pre-qualified for the only Senior major played outside the USA.