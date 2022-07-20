Colin Montgomerie thrilled to be back on the King’s Course – even playing with his old nemesis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Colin Montgomerie thrilled to be back on the King’s Course – even playing with his old nemesis

By Steve Scott
July 20, 2022, 3:41 pm
Colin Montgomerie is back at the KIng's Course 30 years after a famous day.
Colin Montgomerie is back at the KIng's Course 30 years after a famous day.

Colin Montgomerie admitted his eyes lit up when he realised the Senior Open would be played on the famous King’s Course at Gleneagles.

When he saw Gleneagles was the venue, Monty assumed it would be the longer, gruelling PGA Centenary Course in use – as it was tour events and the Ryder Cup.

But even his own sore memories of the King’s from as far back as 1992 didn’t detract from his delight that the James Braid classic was the course in play this week.

‘We are both playing Gleneagles again’

 

Then, Monty was in his famous saltire sweater as he tried to win the Bell’s Scottish Open – only to be overwhelmed by Australia’s Peter O’Malley.

“I’ve just had breakfast with my nemesis, Peter,” he said. “He shares the same birthday as me – June 23 – but that’s the only thing we share right now.

“When he finished seven-under for the last five holes to beat me here, it was fantastic for him and it’s great for Gleneagles that we are both playing here again.

“I am delighted to be here. I think it’s a great course for us to play. The King’s Course has a lot more character than the PGA Centenary Course down the road.

“It’s great that we’re playing it, I think it’s fantastic. As soon as I heard Gleneagles I thought, oh no, it’ll be on the PGA Centenary Course.

“With all due respect to it, it’s a hell of a walk, especially from the second to the third, Christ, you’re knackered. I’m rather glad it’s not there and we’re back to the traditional golf here.”

The King’s was maybe neglected a little as the hotel focused on the PGA Centenary and the Ryder Cup. Now it’s restored to the glorious condition when it hosted successive Bell’s Scottish Opens in the 1980s and 90s.

‘The course is as we remember’

“I think it’s in fantastic shape, they’ve done a great job,” added Monty. “There’s not so many changes around the greens. There’s just a couple of new tees.

“They’ve put the tees back 40 yards so a number of us are trying to get over a couple of the saddles – one on 12 and the famous one on 18.

“Apart from that, the course is as we remember. There are good shots to be hit and you are rewarded for good shots whereas bad shots are penalised and that’s what we want.”

Golf’s in a different world than Monty had during his heyday, and he’s happy where he is now.

“It’s different isn’t it, it’s changing, “ he said. “But I’m not here to discuss any other tours. I’ll discuss the PGA Tour, which I’m a member of, the DP World Tour, the Legends Tour.

“I don’t want to discuss anything I’m not a member of nor ever will be.

“I’ve had no offers, and quite rightly too! I’m 59 now. Even if there was an offer, I’d stay put.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal