Ewen Ferguson wins again and Connor Syme is runner-up at DP World Tour event in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Ewen Ferguson wins again and Connor Syme is runner-up at DP World Tour event in Ireland

By Steve Scott
August 14, 2022, 6:51 pm
Ewen Ferguson took his second DP World tour title this season at Galgorm.
Ewen Ferguson took his second DP World tour title this season at Galgorm.

Scots Ewen Ferguson won his second DP World Tour event in his debut season and best mate Connor Syme finished runner-up for the second week in a row at the ISPS ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics in Ireland.

The two Scots played together in the final round at Galgorm as Ferguson went wire-to-wire to follow up his Qatar Masters title back in April. He’s the first Scot to win twice in a season since Paul Lawrie in 2012.

Ferguson shot a final round 69 to finish with a 12-under aggregate of 268.

Syme finished with three birdies in his last four holes to finish three behind his friend. He was also second in last week’s Cazoo Classic in Wales.

Ferguson moves to 17th on the Race to Dubai with Syme now 21st – both within range of the ten PGA Tour cards now available to non-exempt players,. And although there’s a series of big-paying events coming up, both seem set fair for the season-ending DP World Championship in Dubai.

Ewen and Connor have been close friends since junior days, and it couldn’t have worked out any better, said Ferguson.

‘I felt he was my main rival’

“It feels unbelievable, I just can’t believe how calm I was out there today,” he said.

“I played with Connor the first two days and he was playing so, so good, I felt he was my main rival for the day.

“Managing to play with him again, holding each other off and keep up with each other at the same time was so good.

“He’s doing that walk down the step (towards winning) I was doing earlier in the year.”

Getting to the season-ending finale in Dubai was one of his remaining goals, and that’s booked for both of them.

“I love Dubai so I really want to get there, and it’s so good that I’m going to be there now. I was going to play six weeks in a row coming up, and Connor thought I was crazy, so I might take a week off somewhere now!

“It’s been a good year, and obviously you get times where it doesn’t go so well. I think you really need to appreciate things where you’re picking up trophies or you’re doing all right because it’s a really tough game.”

Dundee-based Syme, whose father Stuart runs the Drumoig Golf Centre, pushed up into a share of second place with Spain’s Borja Virto by virtue of birdies at 15,16 and 18.

Two more rookie Scottish pros, Craig Howie and Calum Fyfe, finished in a tie for 13th on five-under.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal