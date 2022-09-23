Harris £1million community buy-out a ‘no brainer’ for locals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Harris are attempting to follow other Western Isles communities by bringing an estate back in the hands of locals.

In the South of Harris, residents have backed plans for a £1million community buy-out of the Bays of Harris Estate.

Following a recent ballot, 63% voted in favour of the community purchasing the estate. An offer will now be put to the current owner of the land.

The estate encompasses most of the south end of Harris and includes the Isle of Berneray where King Charles secretly spent a week working as a crofter.

Currently, it generates £80,000-£100,000 annual income – which could then be used for projects in the community.

Looking to invest in developing community projects

John Maher who has helped to lead the campaign said the project has been 12 years in the making.

It began with a meeting in the local public hall in 2010 to gauge interest from the community and to look at the viability of the project.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland today, the former drummer for the Buzzcocks, said: “It was probably as a result of seeing the communities in the Western Isles having achieved a community buyout and getting into developing projects that benefit the community.

“Addressing the issues of lack of affordable housing is clearly the number one issues that has been raised at all the public meetings we’ve had.”

Getting involved “right from the outset”, the steering group approached the Scottish Land funding to help support their feasibility study and business plan.

The money made will be reinvested into the community

When asked if he thought it would be successful, Mr Maher said it was a “no brainer”.

“I’m totally in favour of the community taking control,” the Harris resident said. “We’ve gone through finding more and more evidence and looking at what developments we could do if the communities did take ownership.

“I’m even more convinced now that when all that’s put in front of you, it’s basically a no-brainer from my angle.

“The biggest change will be at the moment we’re in a situation where we have an absentee landlord and the estate does generate quite a considerable amount of income. it’s between £80,000-£100,000 a year on average.

“At the moment that’s all going away and if the community take ownership obviously that money will stay here.”

With the estate in the hands of the community, they can use the money to fund projects in the community and they can also leverage additional funding from other sources, something a private landlord cannot do.

Following the ballot, he said all that is left is to write to the landlord who is aware and willing to enter negotiations to formally explain the situation.

Mr Maher added: “Now that we’ve achieved that significant mandate it’s time to get round the table and start hashing out a deal.”