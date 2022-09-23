Harris £1million community buy-out a ‘no brainer’ for locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Harris £1million community buy-out a ‘no brainer’ for locals

By Lottie Hood
September 23, 2022, 11:15 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 11:54 am
Residents in the South of Harris have voted in favour of a community buyout. Supplied by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Residents in the South of Harris have voted in favour of a community buyout. Supplied by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Residents in Harris are attempting to follow other Western Isles communities by bringing an estate back in the hands of locals.

In the South of Harris, residents have backed plans for a £1million community buy-out of the Bays of Harris Estate.

Following a recent ballot, 63% voted in favour of the community purchasing the estate. An offer will now be put to the current owner of the land.

The estate encompasses most of the south end of Harris and includes the Isle of Berneray where King Charles secretly spent a week working as a crofter.

Currently, it generates £80,000-£100,000 annual income – which could then be used for projects in the community.

Looking to invest in developing community projects

John Maher who has helped to lead the campaign said the project has been 12 years in the making.

It began with a meeting in the local public hall in 2010 to gauge interest from the community and to look at the viability of the project.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland today, the former drummer for the Buzzcocks, said: “It was probably as a result of seeing the communities in the Western Isles having achieved a community buyout and getting into developing projects that benefit the community.

John Maher.

“Addressing the issues of lack of affordable housing is clearly the number one issues that has been raised at all the public meetings we’ve had.”

Getting involved “right from the outset”, the steering group approached the Scottish Land funding to help support their feasibility study and business plan.

The money made will be reinvested into the community

When asked if he thought it would be successful, Mr Maher said it was a “no brainer”.

“I’m totally in favour of the community taking control,” the Harris resident said. “We’ve gone through finding more and more evidence and looking at what developments we could do if the communities did take ownership.

“I’m even more convinced now that when all that’s put in front of you, it’s basically a no-brainer from my angle.

“The biggest change will be at the moment we’re in a situation where we have an absentee landlord and the estate does generate quite a considerable amount of income. it’s between £80,000-£100,000 a year on average.

“At the moment that’s all going away and if the community take ownership obviously that money will stay here.”

With the estate in the hands of the community, they can use the money to fund projects in the community and they can also leverage additional funding from other sources, something a private landlord cannot do.

Following the ballot, he said all that is left is to write to the landlord who is aware and willing to enter negotiations to formally explain the situation.

Mr Maher added: “Now that we’ve achieved that significant mandate it’s time to get round the table and start hashing out a deal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
The fuel bill for decommissioning the wave device is unknown.
Orkney council to foot the bill for scrapping Pelamis wave energy device after it…
0
The start of the Loch Ness Marathon
Can I dress up as Nessie? Will there be soup? Everything You Need To…
0
John Winton McNab from Perth died following a single-car crash near Invermoriston. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.
Death of missing pensioner in Highland crash referred for investigation
Savannah and Amelia Jo Kelly with headteacher Mark Elvines at Drummond School. Supplied by Amelia's Young Highlander Awards.
Inspirational Amelia, 8, donates £3,750 to her Inverness school to improve outdoor space
0
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus.
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus nets £2.8m funding
0
Made public for the first time - Royal Family played football on the beach at Vatersay with locals. From left: Pauline Birrell, Laura Birrell, Prince Charles, John Lafferty, Alex Campbell and Princess Margaret.
Oban family reveal they played football with Prince Charles and ate jam sandwiches with…
0
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Hebrides' arrives in Uig on Skye from Tarbert on Harris. Picture by Sandy MacCook/DC Thomson
Uig Harbour improvement plans released with months of 'unwelcome' disruption expected next year
0
Will you go inside the belly of the beast at Northern Stories Festival?
Northern Stories Festival line-up revealed complete with 50ft whale and tattoo tales
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks