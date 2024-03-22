From Lossiemouth to Leipzig: Meet the football coach who is working for the Bundesliga giants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

From Lossiemouth to Leipzig: Meet the football coach who is working for the Bundesliga giants

Cameron Campbell has joined German side RB Leipzig as a coach.

By Callum Law
Cameron Campbell, pictured during his time with Rangers.
Cameron Campbell, pictured during his time with Rangers.

Cameron Campbell’s footballing journey has taken him from Lossiemouth to Leipzig via Aberdeen, Ghana and Glasgow.

The 32-year-old joined Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig last week as a talent development coach working between their first-team and academy.

Lossie native Campbell started coaching in Aberdeen’s youth-set up while studying at Robert Gordon University.

He then joined the Right to Dream academy based in Ghana, who are partnered with Danish top-flight side Nordsjælland.

Campbell then spent the last three-and-a-half years with boyhood heroes Rangers coaching their under-18s and assisting the first-team.

Leipzig offer came as a surprise

A training exchange during his time at Ibrox, which saw Gers youngsters train with Leipzig, led to Campbell being asked to make the move to Germany.

As part of the Red Bull sports group Leipzig have become a major force in German football over the last decade.

They’ve won the German Cup in each of the last two seasons and have been regulars in the Champions League, reaching the last 16 of Europe’s premier competition this term.

Campbell said: “Three or four weeks after the training exchange with Rangers I got a call from RB Leipzig’s academy director and assistant academy director.

“They asked if I’d be available for a zoom call to talk about the experience, but when I got onto the call they were really complimentary of me.

“They had done some research into my journey in football and asked how I fancied joining the club.

“It was a shock and it wasn’t something I’d anticipated happening. They spoke about what they want to achieve at Leipzig.

“It’s a very exciting project which I couldn’t turn down.

Cameron Campbell on the touchline.

“I’ll be working in the professional development phase with the U19s and U17s.

“We’re trying to bridge the gap between youth football and senior football and ensure those high potential players become impactful at first-team level.

“RB Leipzig are quite unique in terms of their story and their journey.

“In terms of the club’s model it’s very exciting, they try to develop young and exciting players.

“You only need to look at their recent transfers selling Dominik Szoboszlai and Josko Gvardiol to the English Premier League for a combined £130million.”

‘Brilliant experience’

Growing up Campbell played for Elgin City and Lossiemouth United before turning his attention to coaching.

He believes coaches who haven’t played at the game’s highest levels are now getting greater opportunities to show their credentials.

Campbell added: “I think things are changing and there are a lot of examples of people who haven’t played at a high level doing well as coaches.

“As a player I realised quite quickly that I was never going to make it to a high level or a professional level.

“But I loved the tactical side of the game and thinking about training.

“At RGU I did sport and exercise science with coaching and while there I was given the opportunity to go into the Aberdeen youth academy.

Cameron Campbell, extreme left, during his time coaching in the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana. Also pictured are Mohamed Diomande (now of Rangers), fourth from left in red, Mohammed Kudus (now of West Ham), second from right in red, and Ibrahim Sadiq (now of AZ Alkmaar) first from right in red. Picture courtesy of Cameron Campbell.

“After doing an internship there I got a part-time job with Aberdeen and worked with age groups between U13s and U17s.

“That was brilliant and then I was fortunate enough to get recommended to the Right to Dream Academy.

“They’re based in Ghana, but have a partner club in Nordsjælland in Denmark.

“I was offered a contract to be the head of lower academy looking after players between U11s and U16s in Ghana.

“That was an unbelievable experience, I had the privilege of being on the same pitch as the likes of Mohammed Kudus (now at West Ham) and Simone Adingra (now at Brighton).

“Alongside that I had the experience of going to Nordsjælland and working with the Danish players.

“When I was there I got a call from Rangers offering me the chance to join them.

“Growing up as a Rangers fan that was surreal moment which didn’t really require any thought and I had three-and-a-half great years there.”

Coach keen to fit in

Campbell is determined to make his mark with Leipzig and one of the first challenges he has set himself is to learn the language.

He said: “It’s really embarrassing not being able to speak the language because at the start of any conversation people say ‘I’m really sorry my English isn’t very good.’

“But then it is good and they have a 40-minute conversation with you which makes you feel worse.

“I did French at school, but didn’t take it seriously.

“Having been to various tournaments abroad and speaking to coaches from other parts of the world they all have English as their second language.

“I’ve set myself the challenge of trying to learn German, the club have provided a tutor so I’m having multiple lessons a week.

“Fitting into the culture is important to me, I’m working in Germany for a German club so I can’t be an outsider.

“We say to players when they go on loan that to stand out they need to fit in and I feel the same.

“I want to stand out here for my ability and what I can add to RB Leipzig and not stand out because I’m Scottish and have a Lossie accent.”

WATCH: Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scores overhead kick in injury-time to preserve his side’s unbeaten run

More from Sport

Kelly Sotherton claimed heptathlon gold in Melbourne with a final total of 6,396 points (Gareth Copley/PA). (Gareth Copley/PA)
On this day in 2006: Kelly Sotherton wins heptathlon gold at Commonwealth Games
Cameron Campbell, pictured during his time with Rangers.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week heads to Aberdeen after successful debut in Inverness
Stephen Darby will unite with Marcus Stewart and stage an MND fundraiser (Barrington Coombs/PA)
March of the Day: Former players join fight against MND with long distance walk
Alex Albon crashed out of opening practice in Melbourne (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
London-born Alex Albon walks away from heavy crash in Australian GP practice
Luke Humphries celebrates victory over Nathan Aspinall on night seven of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Picture date: Thursday March 14, 2024.
Dublin delight for Luke Humphries as he increases his Premier League advantage
Rob Page says Wales will be ready (PA)
Rob Page says Wales will be ready for their big match against Poland
England manager Gareth Southgate shakes hands with Harry Maguire. (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Maguire appreciates the ‘faith and trust’ shown in him by Gareth Southgate
Cameron Campbell, pictured during his time with Rangers.
Caley Thistle handed Nathan Shaw boost ahead of Dundee United encounter
Wales manager Rob Page knows his players will have to lift themselves again for the final against Poland (David Davies/PA)
‘It is half-time’ says Rob Page after Wales take a big stride towards Euro…
Neco Williams (second left) celebrates after scoring Wales’ second goal in their 4-1 Euro 2024 play-off victory over Finland (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales fly past Finland to book a Euro 2024 play-off final date with Poland